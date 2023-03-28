 Wagner, Irma “Heidi”
Obituaries

Wagner, Irma “Heidi”

By Observer Staff
2 Min Read

Wagner, Irma “Heidi”

Peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at River Gardens Retirement Residence in Stratford at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late George Wagner (1995) and her second husband Walter Lamon (2007). Dear mother of George Garry and fiancé Veronica Busman, Arlene and Cliff Crye, Doug and Mary Ann, Robert and partner Wendy Higgins. Irma is lovingly remembered by her 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Irma was the last surviving member of her family having been predeceased by her parents Arthur and Ida (Thiel) Dombrowske and her sister Ruth Delion. Irma was a Periodontal Dental Assistant who loved Florida in winter, and Sauble Beach in summer. She was a master at Bingo and shuffleboard and loved travelling around the world. Visitation for family and friends will take place on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A family service will be held with interment in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Elmira. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society – Breast Cancer Research or the Lung Association Ontario would be appreciated by the family, and may be made through the funeral home.

Content Navigation
Wagner, Irma “Heidi”You need a little more local in your inbox.The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.A little more local for your inbox.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

Scheffelmeier, Marie

Straus, Don

Lyons, Ernest

Weber, Elsie (Martin)

KOEBEL, Stephanie

Find more

Local Jobs – Direct to You

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
@woolwichnews
163 Following
2.7k Followers
KW Habilitation is hiring a Agriculture Farmer (Waterloo, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/ftf3qluSJY
KW Habilitation is hiring a Agriculture Farmer (Waterloo, Ontario, Canada)
Woolwich Total Health Pharmacy is hiring a Pharmacy Technician/Assistant (Elmira, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/M5MNWKttFr
Woolwich Total Health Pharmacy is hiring a Pharmacy Technician/Assistant (Elmira, Ontario, Canada)
Bonnie's Chick Hatchery is hiring a Seasonal Driver (Elmira, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/NHMU12EmhO
Bonnie's Chick Hatchery is hiring a Seasonal Driver (Elmira, Ontario, Canada)

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?