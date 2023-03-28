Wagner, Irma “Heidi”
Peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at River Gardens Retirement Residence in Stratford at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late George Wagner (1995) and her second husband Walter Lamon (2007). Dear mother of George Garry and fiancé Veronica Busman, Arlene and Cliff Crye, Doug and Mary Ann, Robert and partner Wendy Higgins. Irma is lovingly remembered by her 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Irma was the last surviving member of her family having been predeceased by her parents Arthur and Ida (Thiel) Dombrowske and her sister Ruth Delion. Irma was a Periodontal Dental Assistant who loved Florida in winter, and Sauble Beach in summer. She was a master at Bingo and shuffleboard and loved travelling around the world. Visitation for family and friends will take place on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A family service will be held with interment in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Elmira. Donations to Canadian Cancer Society – Breast Cancer Research or the Lung Association Ontario would be appreciated by the family, and may be made through the funeral home.