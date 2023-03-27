Monday March 27, 2023 Case # 1842

OFFENCE: Assault DATE: March 18, 2023

LOCATION: Queen Street South and Charles Street West, Kitchener, ON

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating after Male Observed With Injuries in Kitchener

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a reported assault that occurred on March 18, 2023.

At approximately 3:25 p.m., police observed a male with injuries in the area of Queen Street South and Charles Street West in Kitchener.

As a result of the initial investigation, police determined that a group of individuals assaulted the victim.

The 29-year-old male victim was transported to hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

– the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

– a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL