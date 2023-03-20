Monday March 20, 2023 Case # 1841

OFFENCE: Assault with Weapon DATE: March 6, 2023

LOCATION: Homer Watson Boulevard and Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Road Rage Stabbing Incident

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to a stabbing in Kitchener.

On March 6, 2023, at approximately 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Manitou Drive.

Through investigation, police determined that an altercation occurred between two drivers, which resulted in one driver being stabbed as a result of an alleged road rage incident.

The 24-year-old male victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The unknown suspect male was described as white, 6’0″ tall, with brown/black shoulder-length straight hair.

The subject vehicle was described as a white Infinity Q50.

Both vehicles were travelling north on Homer Watson Boulevard at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit.

