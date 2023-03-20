Catholic Women’s League Meeting

A brief monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League was held on Tuesday, March 14th at 7 p.m. in the parish Rectory.

We currently have 95 paid members

CORRESPONDENCE – Newsletters were received from Canadian Food for Children and the KW Right to Life Association

Fran spoke on the Spring Regional meeting which will be held on Saturday, March 18th at St. Anthony-Daniels parish hall in Kitchener.

The 103rd Catholic Women’s League Hamilton Diocesan Convention will again be held at the Sheraton Hotel in Hamilton on May 6th & 7th. The theme this year’s is “Go Make a Difference – Sharing His Promise, Love and Hope! They are also asking the councils to donate a prize for the Silent Auction in support of League Development and Leadership Fund. The League Development & Leadership Fund is used to assist parish councils to promote League leadership training, League development and spiritual workshops and to offset expenses of Diocesan Officers, Committee Chairs, and Regional Executive in attending provincial and national conventions. The closing Mass is at St. Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Hamilton with Bishop Douglas Crosby.

An instructed vote was taken to amend the Constitution & Bylaws (2022).

CONVENOR REPORTS:

CARD CONVENOR REPORT

One 50th Anniversary Card had been sent in March.

COMMUNITY LIFE & COMMUNICATIONS

The Ariss and Maryhill Lions Club are having another bottle drive on April 22nd 2023 at the Maryhill Heritage Community Centre from 10am till 2pm with funds raised will go to McMaster Children’s Hospital for Childhood Cancer.

The Maryhill Park will be holding their Annual Fish Fry Fundraiser on Good Friday, 7th April 2023 from 12 noon to 7 p.m. Eat in or take out. NO RESERVATIONS. First come- first served. Fresh cut fries with haddock, coleslaw, tartar sauce and lemon. 1 pc. – $16; 2 pc. – $19. Children 12 & under may buy a half price 1 pc for $8.00 if dining in house only! Hot Dogs also available. Dessert & refreshments available. Dinner includes coffee and tea. CASH ONLY PLEASE! Call ahead. Take-out orders ARE MOST WELCOME. For more information contact (519) 648-2939.

A special Mass on the feast of the Solemnity of St. Joseph will be held on Monday March 20, at 3.00 pm. This will be held in the newly renovated Chapel at the Carmel of St. Joseph, St Agatha. The celebrant will be Bishop Wayne Lobsinger. Light refreshments to follow.

Theresa Bauer is hoping to start a Prayer Shawl Ministry at St. Boniface in the coming months. This ministry gathers to knit and crochet prayer shawls and lap blankets while praying for blessings of comfort, strength, healing, hope, patience, grace, and peace for those who will receive them. Completed shawls are blessed throughout the year and are available, free of charge, for anyone who requests one. They can be given to anyone who may need comfort and prayer after a loss, during bereavement, for the elderly and shut-ins, during illness and recovery, for cancer patients. Shawls are also given to those who are baptized and to those receiving their First Communion and Confirmation as a reminder of the prayers that our congregation offers to them as they grow in faith. You can create shawls at our monthly meetings or at home

We are invited to St. Teresa of Avila Church, 19 Flamingo Drive, Elmira for a MINI RETREAT, “MARY’S YES TODAY”. on Saturday, March 25th from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. followed by the Eucharist at 5:00 p.m. The retreat is facilitated by the School Sisters of Notre Dame: Rosemary Howarth, Celeste Reinhart and Barbara Paleczny. All are welcome. Please register for the retreat by calling the St. Teresa of Avila Parish Office at 519-669- 3387 or emailing stteresaelmira@hamiltondiocese.com.

St. Joseph Church in Guelph are holding a Lenten Retreat. Fr. Michael King will be presenting a Lenten Mission Retreat at St. Joseph parish in Guelph. Starting Monday March 27 to Wednesday March 29, to begin with holy hour from 6 to 7 pm, then the presentation by Fr. King

This meeting concluded with ladies decorating sugar cookies with a St. Patrick’s theme and playing exciting games of Bingo.