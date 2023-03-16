 This soup recipe uses a whopping 17 cloves of garlic, for good reason
America's Test Kitchen

This soup recipe uses a whopping 17 cloves of garlic, for good reason

By Observer Staff
1 Min Read
There are three qualities you want in a weeknight meal: quick, simple, and delicious. Lucky for you, this creamy soup recipe, developed for our “Five-Ingredient Dinners” cookbook, gives you all three.

Creamy Chickpea, Broccoli Rabe and Garlic Soup


The secret ingredient here is really no secret, as test cook Carmen Dongo used a whopping 17 cloves of garlic! However, cooking the garlic three different ways mellowed its sharpness and practically transformed it into three different ingredients.


She broiled it, dry-toasted it still in its skin, and turned it into garlic chips to toss with lemon zest and chives for garnish. Treating the garlic this way creates a balanced flavor that you’ll love so much we’re confident this soup recipe will become part of your regular dinner rotation.

Creamy Chickpea, Broccoli Rabe and Garlic Soup
Creamy Chickpea, Broccoli
Rabe and Garlic Soup

Recipe by America's Test Kitchen
Servings

4-6

servings

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

  • 1 pound broccoli rabe, trimmed and cut into 1-inch lengths

  • 17 garlic cloves (1 minced, 8 sliced, 8 unpeeled)

  • 1 teaspoon salt

  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons juice

  • 3 tablespoons minced fresh chives, divided

  • 2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, undrained

Directions

  • Adjust oven rack 4 inches from broiler element and heat broiler. Brush a rimmed baking sheet with 1 tablespoon olive oil.
  • Toss broccoli rabe with 2 tablespoons oil, minced garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, then spread in an even layer over the prepared sheet. Broil until exposed leaves are well browned, about 2 minutes. Toss to expose unbrowned leaves then return sheet to oven and broil until most leaves are well browned and stalks are crisp-tender, about 2 minutes; set aside.
  • Heat 3 tablespoons of oil and the sliced garlic in a large saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly once garlic starts to sizzle. Cook until garlic is light golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer garlic to a bowl and toss with lemon zest and 1 teaspoon chives. Set aside.
  • Carefully wipe out the saucepan. Toast unpeeled garlic in the now-empty saucepan over medium heat until skins are beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from saucepan and let cool. Peel garlic then return to the now-empty saucepan along with chickpeas and their liquid, 2 1/2 cups water, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer and cook over medium-low heat until chickpeas begin to break down, 5 to 7 minutes.
  • Working in batches, process soup in a blender until smooth, about 2 minutes. Return soup to again-empty saucepan, stir in broccoli rabe, and adjust consistency with extra hot water as needed. Cook over medium heat until warmed through, about 2 minutes. Stir in remaining chives and lemon juice. Serve with garlic chips.
