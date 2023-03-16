This soup recipe uses a whopping 17 cloves of garlic, for good reason

There are three qualities you want in a weeknight meal: quick, simple, and delicious. Lucky for you, this creamy soup recipe, developed for our “Five-Ingredient Dinners” cookbook, gives you all three.
The secret ingredient here is really no secret, as test cook Carmen Dongo used a whopping 17 cloves of garlic! However, cooking the garlic three different ways mellowed its sharpness and practically transformed it into three different ingredients.
She broiled it, dry-toasted it still in its skin, and turned it into garlic chips to toss with lemon zest and chives for garnish. Treating the garlic this way creates a balanced flavor that you’ll love so much we’re confident this soup recipe will become part of your regular dinner rotation.
Creamy Chickpea, Broccoli
Rabe and Garlic Soup
4-6
Ingredients
6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 pound broccoli rabe, trimmed and cut into 1-inch lengths
17 garlic cloves (1 minced, 8 sliced, 8 unpeeled)
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons juice
3 tablespoons minced fresh chives, divided
2 (15-ounce) cans chickpeas, undrained
Directions
- Adjust oven rack 4 inches from broiler element and heat broiler. Brush a rimmed baking sheet with 1 tablespoon olive oil.
- Toss broccoli rabe with 2 tablespoons oil, minced garlic, and 1/2 teaspoon salt, then spread in an even layer over the prepared sheet. Broil until exposed leaves are well browned, about 2 minutes. Toss to expose unbrowned leaves then return sheet to oven and broil until most leaves are well browned and stalks are crisp-tender, about 2 minutes; set aside.
- Heat 3 tablespoons of oil and the sliced garlic in a large saucepan over medium heat, stirring constantly once garlic starts to sizzle. Cook until garlic is light golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer garlic to a bowl and toss with lemon zest and 1 teaspoon chives. Set aside.
- Carefully wipe out the saucepan. Toast unpeeled garlic in the now-empty saucepan over medium heat until skins are beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Remove from saucepan and let cool. Peel garlic then return to the now-empty saucepan along with chickpeas and their liquid, 2 1/2 cups water, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring to a simmer and cook over medium-low heat until chickpeas begin to break down, 5 to 7 minutes.
- Working in batches, process soup in a blender until smooth, about 2 minutes. Return soup to again-empty saucepan, stir in broccoli rabe, and adjust consistency with extra hot water as needed. Cook over medium heat until warmed through, about 2 minutes. Stir in remaining chives and lemon juice. Serve with garlic chips.