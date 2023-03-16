Region needs to justify massive spending at airport

Don’t worry. Be happy.

There’s nothing to see here, folks. Move along.

Of course, having dropped hundreds of millions of dollars into the airport in Breslau, the region isn’t going to do anything but put a positive spin on the uncertainties surrounding Flair Airlines.

The ultra low-cost carrier’s decision to fly from the airport was used to justify massive spending at the historically underused facility. The airline has experienced a number of difficulties, including cancelled flights. The latest saw the seizure of four of the company’s 22 jetliners.

Flair says it plans to continue operation from the airport. Region officials say there’s nothing to worry about even if Flair stops flying, from Breslau or otherwise. The region will move on, just as has with every other departure of carriers such as American, Bearskin, Northwest and Quikair.

That the massive never-to-be recouped capital spending was predicated on historically overoptimistic passenger volumes that would fall off with Flair’s departure isn’t a concern, we’re to believe.

Either way, the airport will continue to lose millions in operating costs each year – $5 million just now – even under the best-case scenario, a fact that failed to deter regional council yet again. The if-you-build-it-they-will-come approach has come up short every time, but we’re to believe this time is different.

Still, taxpayers already on the hook for annual operating losses face even more subsidies even if the planned revenue increases do somehow materialize – something that won’t happen if something happens to Flair.

Citizens will also be saddled with ever-growing debt and debt-servicing charges to pay for the capital expenditures, which will never be recovered – there’s some $415 million in such spending planned through the next decade.

When it comes to the airport, the claims have always been spurious, the rationale dubious. Never in the discussions are the most fundamental question asked: why does the region need an airport? It’s not as though travellers are without nearby options, ones that offer far more flights and, historically, much better rates.

Also absent: When do taxpayers stop subsidizing operational costs at the airport? When do all the capital costs get paid back to public coffers? How much money is returned to public coffers in the form of direct taxation each year? Does this amount cover the costs of the airport (operational and capital)? Every past forecast of increased traffic and revenue has come up short, why is this time different? What happens if/when the airport again fails to reach the passenger/revenue targets? Who is held accountable and what tangible repercussions will follow?

These same kinds of questions go unasked with many government projects, essential or, as with the airport, nonessential.

The pandemic was not kind to the global airline industry as a whole. That was especially true in Canada, which was subjected to more stringent restrictions and lockdowns, particularly in relation to the US. Recovery has been slow. The local airport’s share of the business is a tiny slice, but the trend is likely to have an impact on every facet of the industry.

A number of the past airline services in Breslau have been aimed squarely at business travellers – vainly, in the end – which is less likely to drive passenger numbers. While the convenience is high for residents, the relatively few flight options means we have to look to flights from other locations, a situation compounded by ticket costs that were often much higher than comparable flights from even the likes of Toronto’s Pearson airport.

Therein lies the rub: the region has spent millions of dollars upgrading the facility to largely little avail. A number of airlines have attempted to offer service from Breslau over the years, most eventually winding down.

Don’t worry. Things will be different this time. Or maybe the next time.