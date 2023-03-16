OPP rolls out new technologies, including in-car camera systems

Area OPP detachments report they’ve now installed and activated the automated licence plate recognition (ALPR) and in-car camera systems in all patrol vehicles.

As a result of in investments made by government in the OPP and municipal police services in the province, the OPP is introducing in-car (ICC) video recording equipment with an integrated ALPR functionality to all its frontline police vehicles at detachments across Ontario.

These technologies will be used to gather enhanced evidence to be used in the prosecution of offences and will also highlight the professionalism our members display every day as they work to ensure safe communities, police said in a release.

In addition to the benefits that will come with having an objective video recording of an interaction between an officer and member of the public, police say the integrated ALPR functionality will dramatically enhance the ability of an officer to detect licence plates that are linked with criminal or traffic offences. Examples would include plates associated with wanted or missing people, stolen vehicles, stolen or unattached licence plates, suspended and prohibited drivers and with other emergent situations like amber alerts.

MARCH 7

9:38 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report from a Woolwich resident that sometime in the days prior, a vehicle parked on Katherine Street had its rear license plate removed and replaced with a plate that was later determined to be stolen. Anyone with information can contact police or Waterloo Region Crime Stoppers.

MARCH 8

10:05 AM | Perth County OPP responded to reports of a mischief to flashing red lights on railway crossings in Perth East which they say could cause a major, potentially fatal hazard to motorists. It was determined that unknown person(s) have damaged flashing red lights at multiple railway crossings between Forest Road and Road 108 in the Township of Perth East. The investigation is ongoing.

MARCH 10

10:03 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision in St. Jacobs. A green Chevrolet was heading east on Sawmill Road and attempted to make a right hand turn onto Parkside Drive. The Chevrolet slid into a black Nissan, which was stopped facing north at a stop sign on Parkside Drive. Weather and road conditions were a factor in the collision.

1:35 PM | Police received a report of single-vehicle collision in Wellesley Township. A vehicle was heading east on Weimar Line near Greenwood Hill Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle, slid off the roadway and struck a hydro pole. The driver of the vehicle and a passenger sustained minor physical injuries. Damage to the pole was minimal and hydro was notified. Weather and road conditions were a factor.

2:24 PM | A single-vehicle occurred when a vehicle heading south on Sandhills Road near Witmer Road in Wilmot Township encountered heavy slush and was pulled off the roadway, striking a hydro pole. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries and hydro attended to repair the cracked pole. Weather and road conditions were reported to be a factor.

A transport truck jackknifed on Listowel Road outside Elmira during last Friday’s wintry weather. The truck blocked both sides of the road for hours. [Leah Gerber]

MARCH 11

9:00 AM | A 22-year-old Mississauga woman died as a result of a single-vehicle collision in the area of Bridge Street East and Ebycrest Road in Woolwich Township. Police determined that a Mini Cooper was travelling west on Bridge Street East when it left the roadway and struck a snowbank and a hydro wire before coming to a stop in a wooded area. The driver was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam video is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856. To submit anonymous tips, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

4:40 PM | Police received a report from Peel Regional Police that a license plate belonging to a resident of Woolwich Township had been located in their region on a vehicle it was not registered to. Police spoke with the plate owner who was unaware that their plate had been stolen. It is believed that the plate was stolen between January 1 and March 11. The stolen plate of the Woolwich Township resident had been replaced with a plate registered to a resident of Baden that had not yet been reported stolen.

MARCH 12

8:30 PM | A Wellington County OPP officer observed the driver of a blue pickup truck commit a driving infraction. The officer attempted perform a traffic stop but the driver sped off. The driver was observed travelling away from police at a speed well above the posted 40km/h speed limit of the roadway. Officers again tried to perform a traffic stop of the driver on Beaty Line, Centre Wellington, and again the driver failed to stop for police. The driver was observed on Wellington Road 8, Mapleton, travelling well above the posted 80km/h speed limit. The driver was finally stopped on Wellington Road 18, Centre Wellington. A16-year-old driver from Mapleton Township was charged with numerous offences, including ‘dangerous operation,’ ‘flight from a peace officer’ (two counts), ‘drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed’ (two counts), ‘operate unsafe vehicle,’ ‘class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver,’ and ‘class G1 licence holder – carry front-seat passenger.’ The vehicle was seized as per statute and accused is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph, at a later date.