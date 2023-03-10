Maryhill News

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute

By Diane Strickler
1 Min Read

The March meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute was held on Thursday, March 9th at 1:30 p.m. in the Bloomingdale United Church hall.  The meetings always open with the “Women’s Institute Ode” and the “Mary Stewart Collect”.

There will be a special Area Meeting on Wednesday April 5th at 1 p.m.to take place at the Bloomingdale United Church hall.  Everyone is invited to attend.

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute’s Annual meeting will take place on Thursday April 13th at 12 noon with a potluck lunch before the meeting.  Members are requested to pay their dues at that time.  They are also asked to bring their suggestions and ideas for next year’s meetings and report on their volunteer hours.

Sharon Agla convened the meeting.  She had the ladies making a lovely Easter Cross and a cute “Curious Bunny flowerpot”. 

The R.O.S.E. Committee of Brenda Hallman, Sharon Bettridge and Lorrie Snider will be convening the Annual Meeting next month.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

Maryhill Historical Society

Pancakes for lunch in Maryhill

Lots to talk about at CWL

Women’s Institute changes meeting times

Catholic Women’s League Meeting

By Diane Strickler
Follow:
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

Find more

Local Jobs – Direct to You

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
&commat;woolwichnews
163 Following
2.7k Followers
Wellesley Township is hiring a Facilities Operator (Wellesley, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/b4910IeRKx
Wellesley Township is hiring a Facilities Operator (Wellesley, Ontario, Canada)
Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd is hiring a Elevator Operator (Breslau, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/GIvOp9IVNK
Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd is hiring a Elevator Operator (Breslau, Ontario, Canada)
Service clubs raise over $30,000 for WCS https://t.co/zRSTwhR0wu
Service clubs raise over $30,000 for WCS

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?