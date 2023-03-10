The March meeting of the Bloomingdale Women’s Institute was held on Thursday, March 9th at 1:30 p.m. in the Bloomingdale United Church hall. The meetings always open with the “Women’s Institute Ode” and the “Mary Stewart Collect”.

There will be a special Area Meeting on Wednesday April 5th at 1 p.m.to take place at the Bloomingdale United Church hall. Everyone is invited to attend.

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute’s Annual meeting will take place on Thursday April 13th at 12 noon with a potluck lunch before the meeting. Members are requested to pay their dues at that time. They are also asked to bring their suggestions and ideas for next year’s meetings and report on their volunteer hours.

Sharon Agla convened the meeting. She had the ladies making a lovely Easter Cross and a cute “Curious Bunny flowerpot”.

The R.O.S.E. Committee of Brenda Hallman, Sharon Bettridge and Lorrie Snider will be convening the Annual Meeting next month.