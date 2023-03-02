Martin, Lucinda (nee Brubacher)
Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Monday, February 27, 2023 in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of the late Samuel B. Martin (2017). Dear mother of Ivan Martin, Nancy Martin, Isaac and Miriam Martin all of Waterloo, Mary and Mark Martin of Elmira. Also survived by 13 grandchildren. Sister of Mrs. Leah Martin, Barbara and Amos Bowman, John and MaryAnn Brubacher, Selina Brubacher, Hannah and Ammon Bauman. Predeceased by her parents Amon and Nancy (Martin) Brubacher, sisters Annie and Sarah Brubacher, two brothers in infancy, and brother-in-law Nelson Martin. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 and from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the family home, 2269 Sawmill Rd., Waterloo. A family service will be held at the home on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9 a.m. then to Conestoga Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.