Martin, Barbara (nee Gilchrist)

Passed away peacefully at Groves Memorial Hospital, Fergus, on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the age of 77 years. Barbara is now reunited with her beloved husband of 52 years, Fred. Loving mother of Kyle and his wife Julia of Waterloo, Kent of Elora, and Karen Robinson of Guelph. Loved Nana of Carter and Austin Robinson. Will be missed by brothers Kerry (Kelly) Gilchrist, and Todd (Bev) Gilchrist; by Fred’s siblings Geraldine Peltz, Leonard (Jean) Martin, Yvonne (Richard) Disano, and Howard Martin; and by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a daughter in infancy, her parents Donald and Marjorie Gilchrist, her sister Donna (John) Gillan, brother-in-law Murray Peltz, and nephew Greg Peltz. Barbara was a dedicated member and previous Elder at Gale Presbyterian Church, Elmira. She could often be found watching curling while working on knitting or quilting projects. She enjoyed many Bridge games with the ladies of Elmira, but most of all, she loved her family and cherished spending time with them. Cremation has taken place, and a private family interment will be held in the spring. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In memory of Barbara, please consider giving the gift of life by donating blood. Memorial donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada would also be appreciated, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A special thank you to the Groves Memorial Hospital Oncology department for their excellent care of Barbara.