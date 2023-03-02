Obituaries

Martin, Barbara (nee Gilchrist)

By Cassandra Merlihan
2 Min Read

Martin, Barbara (nee Gilchrist)

Passed away peacefully at Groves Memorial Hospital, Fergus, on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at the age of 77 years. Barbara is now reunited with her beloved husband of 52 years, Fred. Loving mother of Kyle and his wife Julia of Waterloo, Kent of Elora, and Karen Robinson of Guelph. Loved Nana of Carter and Austin Robinson. Will be missed by brothers Kerry (Kelly) Gilchrist, and Todd (Bev) Gilchrist; by Fred’s siblings Geraldine Peltz, Leonard (Jean) Martin, Yvonne (Richard) Disano, and Howard Martin; and by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a daughter in infancy, her parents Donald and Marjorie Gilchrist, her sister Donna (John) Gillan, brother-in-law Murray Peltz, and nephew Greg Peltz. Barbara was a dedicated member and previous Elder at Gale Presbyterian Church, Elmira. She could often be found watching curling while working on knitting or quilting projects. She enjoyed many Bridge games with the ladies of Elmira, but most of all, she loved her family and cherished spending time with them. Cremation has taken place, and a private family interment will be held in the spring. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In memory of Barbara, please consider giving the gift of life by donating blood. Memorial donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada would also be appreciated, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. A special thank you to the Groves Memorial Hospital Oncology department for their excellent care of Barbara.

Content Navigation
Martin, Barbara (nee Gilchrist)You need a little more local in your inbox.The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.A little more local for your inbox.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

Martin, Lucinda (nee Brubacher)

Holman, Melvin “Mel”

Martin, Noah MB

Metzger, Herbert Henry

Weber, Laurene

By Cassandra Merlihan
Follow:
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer

Find more

Local Jobs – Direct to You

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
&commat;woolwichnews
163 Following
2.7k Followers
Wellesley Township is hiring a Facilities Operator (Wellesley, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/b4910IeRKx
Wellesley Township is hiring a Facilities Operator (Wellesley, Ontario, Canada)
Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd is hiring a Elevator Operator (Breslau, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/GIvOp9IVNK
Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd is hiring a Elevator Operator (Breslau, Ontario, Canada)
Service clubs raise over $30,000 for WCS https://t.co/zRSTwhR0wu
Service clubs raise over $30,000 for WCS

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?