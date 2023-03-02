Holman, Melvin “Mel”

Melvin (Mel) Holman, a lifelong resident of Elmira, died on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Chartwell Elmira Retirement Residence, at the age of 94. Mel was born in Toronto on November 9, 1928. He is resting with his wife of 62 years, Marie. Survived and sadly missed by his children, Bryan and Kathy of Elmira, Tracy and Clint of Rosseau, and Scott and Cheryl of Heidelberg; grandchildren Christa and Jermain, Nicole; the late Justin (2009), Jillian, Riley, Hilary; Brandon and Gaby, Jamie and Caelen, Madison and Mark; and 11 great-grandchildren. A private graveside interment will take place after cremation. Memorial donations to Trinity United Church – Building Fund would be appreciated, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.



“I’ve come to the end of my journey, I’ve travelled my last weary mile. Forget if you can that I ever frowned, And remember only my smile. Forget unkind words I have spoken, Remember some good I have done. Forget that I ever had heartache, And remember I’ve had lots of fun. Forget that I’ve stumbled and blundered, And sometimes fell by the way. Remember I fought some hard battles, And won ere the close of my day. Come visit the place of my resting, Remember the place where I lay. Come in the shade of the evening, When the sun paints the sky in the west. Stand a few minutes beside me, And remember only my best.”