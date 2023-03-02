News

FedDev funding supports innovation hub at Breslau airport

By Bill Atwood
4 Min Read
Peter Voss, CEO of Shimco North America, at Tuesday’s funding announcement at the airport in Breslau. [Bill Atwood]

The region’s aeronautics sector got a boost this week as part of $22 million in support from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

The funding from Ottawa’s Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative was announced by Filomena Tassi, the minister responsible for the agency, at an event Tuesday at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

Six projects will share in the money, which includes a $1.2-million repayable loan for Cambridge-based Shimco North America towards a 20,000-square-foot addition to its manufacturing space and purchase of new advanced equipment.

Waterloo Institute for Sustainable Aeronautics (WISA), based at the University of Waterloo, will receive a $9.2-million non-repayable investment for equipping an Innovation Hub at the Breslau airport to support up to 39 research projects, 12 small-and medium-sized enterprises in the commercialization of sustainability products for the industry. WISA will also develop two aeronautical sustainable e-learning courses. 

The funding for WISA is expected to create around 65 jobs.

“My main message is that the support does work. We received money two years ago that allowed us to install a surface treatment line for metal for aerospace. And we appreciate that the standards in aerospace are on par with medical and nuclear industries. So it’s very difficult to be in aerospace. But once you’re in, the opportunities are immense,” said Peter Voss, CEO of Shimco North America.

Established in June of 2021, WISA is Canada’s first sustainable aeronautics institute; it aims to address the challenges facing  the aviation industry in the areas of social, environmental and economic sustainability.

“These funds will allow us to fully catalyze an ecosystem here in Waterloo, and across southwestern Ontario, towards our shared goal of becoming a world leading hub for sustainable aeronautical research, technology and education,” said Suzanne Kearns, an associate professor of aviation at UW and founder of WISA.

“WISA will build research capacity in ways that not only paint a complete picture of the challenges, but find intersections where real impact can happen,” said Vivek Goel, UW president and vice-chancellor.

Kitchener-Conestoga MP Tim Louis said what made Tuesday’s announcement unique is the partnership between different groups.

“Usually, it might be a company that’s getting some support. But here you’re having that partnership between private, between [post] secondary between governments, all working together toward the same goal, whether it’s sustainability, increasing jobs or helping the next generation get involved in aerospace,” Louis said.

Louis acknowledges that it is a lot of money coming from taxpayers for these programs.

“That’s an investment we’re going to see returns on. Especially in aerospace, I think each country is actually supporting their own ecosystem, because aerospace is a quite large sector,” he said.

Other organizations receiving funding include Oshawa-based Cleeve Technology Inc. ($2.5 million), First Nations Technical Institute in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory ($3.5 million), Service Mold + Aerospace Inc. in Windsor ($3.8 million) and World Trade Centre Toronto ($1.7 million).

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

Coldest Night of the Year raises almost $80K

Snyder Acres announced as EMSF producer

Park Manor class video wins EDCL prize

Wellesley residents continue battle against 14% tax increase

Resident blames township as tree crashes on house

Find more

Local Jobs – Direct to You

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
&commat;woolwichnews
163 Following
2.7k Followers
Wellesley Township is hiring a Facilities Operator (Wellesley, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/b4910IeRKx
Wellesley Township is hiring a Facilities Operator (Wellesley, Ontario, Canada)
Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd is hiring a Elevator Operator (Breslau, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/GIvOp9IVNK
Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd is hiring a Elevator Operator (Breslau, Ontario, Canada)
Service clubs raise over $30,000 for WCS https://t.co/zRSTwhR0wu
Service clubs raise over $30,000 for WCS

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?