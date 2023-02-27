Monday February 27, 2023 Case # 1840

OFFENCE: Robbery DATE: February 23, 2023

LOCATION: Waterloo Region, ON

WRPS Investigate Two Convenience Store Robbery Incidents

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate two robbery incidents that took place on February 23, 2023.

At approximately 7:55 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and New Dundee Road in North Dumfries Township. An unknown male entered the store brandishing a knife and demanded cash from the store employee. The male then fled the store. The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.

At approximately 9:10 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the area of Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township. An unknown male entered the store brandishing a knife and demanded cash from the store employee. The male then fled the store. The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect in both incidents was described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, with an average build.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the individual in the image below.

Police believe these two incidents are connected.

