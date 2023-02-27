 WRPS Investigate Two Convenience Store Robbery Incidents
Crime Stoppers

WRPS Investigate Two Convenience Store Robbery Incidents

By Observer Staff
2 Min Read

Monday February 27, 2023                             Case # 1840

OFFENCE: Robbery                                             DATE: February 23, 2023

LOCATION:  Waterloo Region, ON

WRPS Investigate Two Convenience Store Robbery Incidents

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate two robbery incidents that took place on February 23, 2023.

At approximately 7:55 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and New Dundee Road in North Dumfries Township. An unknown male entered the store brandishing a knife and demanded cash from the store employee. The male then fled the store. The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.

At approximately 9:10 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the area of Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township. An unknown male entered the store brandishing a knife and demanded cash from the store employee. The male then fled the store. The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect in both incidents was described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, with an average build.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the individual in the image below.

Police believe these two incidents are connected.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

– the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

– a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

Police Continue to Investigate Three Robberies in Kitchener

Police Continue to Investigate Three Robberies in Kitchener  

WRPS’ Robbery Unit Investigating Incident at Cambridge Business

Police Investigating Thefts from Motor Vehicles in University District

Police Continue to Investigate Cambridge Home Invasion 

Find more

Local Jobs – Direct to You

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
@woolwichnews
163 Following
2.7k Followers
Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd is hiring a Elevator Operator (Breslau, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/GIvOp9IVNK
Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd is hiring a Elevator Operator (Breslau, Ontario, Canada)
Service clubs raise over $30,000 for WCS https://t.co/zRSTwhR0wu
Service clubs raise over $30,000 for WCS
Elmira ringette player heading to Canada Winter Games Visit https://t.co/uWti3OGDPh https://t.co/FGNd0xIB4X
Elmira ringette player heading to Canada Winter Games Visit
1

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?