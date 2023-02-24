St. Boniface Parish does not have a parish hall so meetings and special gatherings take place in the parish rectory. On Sunday, Feb. 19th following the 11 a.m. Mass the parish welcomed parishioners to a pancake and sausage meal. Thank you to all who helped in any way whether it was setting up of tables, preparing the sausages and pancakes and the donation of desserts. It was a wonderful time for visiting and preparing for Lent.
Pancakes for lunch in Maryhill
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.