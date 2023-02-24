 Pancakes for lunch in Maryhill
Maryhill News

Pancakes for lunch in Maryhill

By Diane Strickler
1 Min Read

St. Boniface Parish does not have a parish hall so meetings and special gatherings take place in the parish rectory.  On Sunday, Feb. 19th following the 11 a.m. Mass the parish welcomed parishioners to a pancake and sausage meal.  Thank you to all who helped in any way whether it was setting up of tables, preparing the sausages and pancakes and the donation of desserts.  It was a wonderful time for visiting and preparing for Lent.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

Lots to talk about at CWL

Women’s Institute changes meeting times

Bloomingdale Women’s Institute

Catholic Women’s League Meeting

Maryhill Historical Society

By Diane Strickler
Follow:
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

Find more

Local Jobs – Direct to You

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
@woolwichnews
163 Following
2.7k Followers
Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd is hiring a Elevator Operator (Breslau, Ontario, Canada) https://t.co/GIvOp9IVNK
Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd is hiring a Elevator Operator (Breslau, Ontario, Canada)
Service clubs raise over $30,000 for WCS https://t.co/zRSTwhR0wu
Service clubs raise over $30,000 for WCS
Elmira ringette player heading to Canada Winter Games Visit https://t.co/uWti3OGDPh https://t.co/FGNd0xIB4X
Elmira ringette player heading to Canada Winter Games Visit
1

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?