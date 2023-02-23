Small tweak sees Woolwich arrive at 8% tax increase

Deferring the hiring of a full-time fire training officer allowed Woolwich councillors to trim a few dollars from the average tax increase just ahead of finalizing the 2023 budget on Tuesday night.

Removing that one hire from this year’s budget saves about $78,000, enough to drop the tax increase to 8.03 per cent from the 8.68 approved last week. That means that the owner of an average home assessed at $418,000 will pay another $79.66 on the township portion of the property tax bill, down from $86.11.

Over the next year, township staff will look at more cost-effective ways to address the fire-training requirements set out by the province.

Coun. Bonnie Bryant’s effort to defer the hiring was successful, but she had less luck when suggesting the township put off hiring a new planner. Nor did a motion to put off the hiring until later in the year find support around the table as councillors met February 21.

While not part of this year’s budget deliberations, plans to hire another building inspector did come under scrutiny. The addition was approved by the previous council, with the intention of filling the role in the last quarter of the year. Now, that will be reviewed by council at the time.

The situation in the building department is now more complicated given that Woolwich is looking to fill the chief building official’s job.

That prompted Coun. Eric Schwindt to suggest a go-slow policy.

“I’m a little bit nervous about the economy this year,” he said, noting that housing starts are likely to fall this year, meaning less work for the department. A new inspector may not be needed.

Director of development services Deanne Friess noted the hiring could be put off until 2024 if there is decreased demand.

“That’s not an unreasonable ask,” said chief administrative officer David Brenneman of council’s desire to review the hiring decision later in the year.