Woolwich council approves budget with an 8.68% tax hike

Last-minute changes to the 2023 budget will see Woolwich residents paying a still-higher tax increase this year.

While some councillors looked for savings on what was originally an 8.5 per cent hike to Woolwich property taxes, when the dust settled Tuesday night the new increase was 8.68 per cent. That was the result of adding in new spending for equity, diversity and inclusion measures on top of some $17,000 in support for the Elmira BIA previously agreed to.

The measures will add $86.11 to the bill of an average home in the township, based on an assessed value of $418,000.

There was some paring back on the capital side, however, as councillors voted to defer the Peel Street bridge reconstruction project for a year, setting aside plans to borrow $2.75 million this year. The township will also review the viability of installing an electric-vehicle charging station in St. Jacobs. None of the changes to the capital budget have an impact on this year’s tax levy increase.

Council did discuss putting off the hiring of three new positions this year, including an engineering projects supervisor, a new planner and a fire training officer, the latter two of which could have lowered the tax impact by more than a percentage point, but ultimately opted to go ahead.

The push to lower the tax rate was led by Coun. Eric Schwindt and Coun. Bonnie Bryant, both of whom ended up voting against the 2023 budget over the high increase.

“In support of my constituents, I’m not comfortable with 8.5,” she said of the original target, noting residents are facing much higher mortgage rates and grocery bills among a host of other financial pressures.

Schwindt shared those concerns, noting the entire budget process that began a month ago failed to find any real savings.

“We haven’t made the cuts that many residents are going to have to make this year,” he said of the rising household expenses people already face.

Mayor Sandy Shantz argued the township is growing, increasing the demand for services and making the tax increases necessary.

Schwindt noted staff size, for instance, has increased 25 per cent in the past five years alone, a pace beyond population growth.

A review of budgets from the past 10 years indicates spending in the operating budget is up 67 per cent – from $13.2 million in 2014 to $23 million in this year’s budget – while taxes for the average resident have increased 58 per cent over that period.

The new budget was approved by a vote of 4-2, with the majority of councillors opting to push ahead with a document slightly tweaked from staff’s initial presentation.

Council was unanimous, however, in its support for funding equity, diversity and inclusion events in the township, adding $6,000 to fund such activities, including $1,775 for an Elmira Pride event, previously given tentative pre-budget approval. They also approved a $3,000 request for the H.O.P.E. (Hearts Open for Everyone) Multicultural Festival.

Organizer Abby Cooper had earlier told councillors the multicultural festival would provide an opportunity to celebrate Elmira’s growing diversity.

“The more exposure our community has to different racial groups, the more likely people will grow to be more open and understanding of them,” she said.

While the entire 2023 budget was approved by councillors meeting Tuesday night as a committee of the whole, formal ratification will be part of the next meeting, February 21.