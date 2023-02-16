OPP reports collisions, fatalities rose in 2022 over the year previous

New data released this week by the Ontario Provincial Police show both the new of collisions and fatalities increased last year over 2021 figures.

The data provide a two-year comparison snapshot of traffic fatalities, collisions and their contributing factors, and the most compelling reminder that roads, waterways and trails are only as safe as the actions and behaviours of those who use them, police said in a release, noting the information dispels the notion that traffic fatalities are “accidents,” when in fact, the majority are the result of conscious, poor decisions around taking risks that cause or contribute to people losing their lives.

The number of collisions on OPP-monitored roads rose to 74,173 in 2022 versus 60,659 the year prior. There were 359 fatalities, up from 315.

Of those fatalities, 85 last year were speed-related (81 in 2021), while 61 were blamed on inattentiveness (up from 60). Sixty-four were attributed to alcohol or drug use (32 in 2021), and 61 were seatbelt-related (47).

There were 44 deaths in motorcycle collisions, up from 35. That the riders lost control contributed to seven of the deaths.

Police point out that recognize that adopting and maintaining safe, lawful actions and behaviours falls on everyone who uses our roadways, highways, waterways and trails.

FEBRUARY 8

10:15 AM | Perth County OPP have charged one person after a domestic investigation following a disturbance at a Perth Line 55 address in the Township of Perth East. It was reported that the accused attended the victim’s residence and damaged a door. A 41-year-old resident of Perth East was arrested and charged with ‘mischief – domestic’ and ‘fail to comply with probation order.’ The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges.

10:45 PM | Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle that was parked on Charlotta Street in Baden. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

10:54 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a vehicle striking a deer while travelling on Notre Dame Drive in Wilmot Township.

FEBRUARY 9

9:40 AM | The Perth County OPP are investigating a stolen truck with keys left in the vehicle from the Township of Perth East. The vehicle, a black 2012 GMC Sierra, was taken some time overnight from the victim’s residence on Line 47 in Perth East. Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000

3:00 PM | Police received a report of a shoplifting incident from a business on Farmers Market Road in Woolwich Town. As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with ‘theft under $5,000’ and ‘possession of stolen property under $5,000.’ Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

FEBRUARY 10

8:46 AM | Waterloo Regional Police made a fifth arrest in connection to disturbances involving youths that took place in Elmira on September 28. The Woolwich Township youth was charged with ‘Administer Noxious Substance’ and ‘Assault with a Weapon.’ The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted online by visiting www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

FEBRUARY 12

9:15 AM | A Kitchener man faces charges related to a stolen vehicle after being arrested in Wilmot Township. Police initially received a report of a stolen Toyota RAV4 from an address in Waterloo. Shortly after, police received another call that reported a driver of a RAV4 was driving erratically. The stolen vehicle was located by police in a parking lot in the area of Erbsville Road and Erb Street in Waterloo. As police approached the vehicle, the driver fled the scene, striking a police cruiser, before continuing to flee at a high rate of speed. A short time later, the same vehicle was located by officers in Wilmot Township, where the driver was placed under arrest. The 32-year-old man was charged with a long list of offences, including ‘theft of a motor vehicle,’ ‘flight from police,’ impaired operation’ and ‘breach of a judicial order.’