Police Continue to Investigate Three Robberies in Kitchener  

By Observer Staff
2 Min Read

Monday February 13, 2023                                 Case # 1837

OFFENCE: Robbery                                                 DATE: February 2, 2023

LOCATION:  Kitchener, ON

Waterloo Regional Police Continue to Investigate Three Robberies in Kitchener  

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate three robberies that occurred in Kitchener on February 2, 2023.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at a restaurant in the area of Belmont Avenue West and Glasgow Street. An unknown male entered a restaurant brandishing a knife and demanded cash from the store employee. The male then fled the store. The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.

At approximately 9:55 p.m.., police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the area of Highland Road West and Fischer-Hallman Road. An unknown male entered the store brandishing a knife and demanded cash from the employee. The male then fled the store. The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.

At approximately 10:10 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at a convenience store in the area of Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street. An unknown male entered the store and told the employee that he had a gun. The male demanded cash from the employee and then fled the store. The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the individual in the image below.

Police believe all three robbery incidents are connected.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

– the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

– a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

