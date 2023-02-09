WRPS launches #PostPositive campaign for Pink Shirt Day

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking the community to think positive, write positive, and post positive in support of Pink Shirt Day on February 22.

The theme for this year’s Pink Shirt Day is “Lift each other up.” It is a simple statement with a powerful message that encourages everyone to work together and treat others with dignity and respect, said police in a release.

Along with wearing pink, the #PostPositive campaign encourages individuals to think kind thoughts about someone and write them down, create a piece of art, send a thoughtful e-mail, or post a kind video. Be sure to tag us on social media so we can help spread your message of kindness. Use the hashtag #PostPositive for a chance to win a prize.

“On Pink Shirt Day, we encourage all residents to join together and celebrate diversity, inclusion, and acceptance for one another,” said Chief Mark Crowell. “Let’s lift each other up, not only today, but every day. It is important that we stand together and recognize the ways in which we can make a difference in the lives of those around us.”

FEBRUARY 2

8:30 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to an assault at a construction site in Fergus, where two parties were involved in a disturbance, with one having sustained minor injuries. As a result of the investigation, a 44-year-old Brampton man was charged with ‘assault with a weapon.’ The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario court of justice – Guelph on March 8. Any person with information about the incident is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

2:21 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Greenwood Hill Road in Wellesley Township. Icy roads were to blame a car went off the road and into the ditch. No one was injured.

FEBRUARY 4

12:42 PM | Police responded to reports of a collision involving three vehicles in the area of Nafziger and Gerber roads in Wellesley Township. A vehicle was travelling east on Gerber Road when it collided with a vehicle travelling south on Nafziger Road. The force of the impact caused one of the vehicles to strike a stopped vehicle facing north on Nafziger Road. There were minor physical injuries reported by the drivers of two of the vehicles. A driver was charged with ‘fail to yield.’

FEBRUARY 5

11:35 AM | Perth County OPP responded to a vehicle stuck in the ditch on Road 130 in the Township of Perth East. Police arrived to find that the truck had been pulled out. A short distance away, police located the vehicle and the driver on Road 122. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer had reason to believe the driver was impaired by a drug. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to a local operations centre for a drug recognition evaluation. As a result, a 57-year-old Perth East man was charged with ‘operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.’ A 90-day license suspension and a seven-day Vehicle impoundment were initiated. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charge.

4:37 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Line 86 in Woolwich Township. The driver of the vehicle lost control and skidded off the roadway into a ditch and struck a guy wire for a hydro pole. There were no physical injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.