News

Service clubs raise over $30,000 for WCS

By Leah Gerber
4 Min Read
Barb Thomas and Deb Cserhalmi of the Floradale Friends of Dog Guides Lions Club Branch, Jim Stewart of the Elmira Kiwanis Club, Tina Reed of WCS, Nancy Booth of the Woolwich Community Lions and Marlene Chreech of the Floradale club were on hand Feb. 3 at the WCS office to present a cheque for $30,000, money collected by the service clubs in the run-up to the holidays. [Leah Gerber]

Their holiday labours having paid big dividends, local service clubs were gathered last week to mark the donation of $30,000 to Woolwich Community Services.

Representatives from the Kiwanis Club of Elmira, the Floradale Friends of Dog Guides Lions Club Branch and Woolwich Community Lions were at WCS February 3 to present the agency with a cheque on behalf of many local organizations who helped collect for the food bank during the Christmas season.

In mid-November, about 60 volunteers from many local service clubs worked together to collect cash donations in Woolwich Township for the food bank at Woolwich Community Services. They had permission from multiple local businesses to set up tables to ask customers for donations. They had a bucket with a slot for checks or cash, and could also do e-transfers. Receipts were also available.

All told, they collected well over $30,000.

Many organizations joined in. Even the 1st Elmira Scouts lent a hand.

“The Scouts went out and scoured Elmira the week before and did all the door hangers for us,” said Hugh Weltz, a Kiwanis member. “They were too young to collect money, but they could do that, which was really great.”

The Kiwanis Club of Elmira has been spearheading food donations for the food bank at Christmas for many years. Originally, volunteers collected food donations door-to-door, but had to find another way to help the community during the pandemic when this method was not feasible.

Collecting cash donations turned out to be better, said Weltz.

“It’s good for the food bank, because they don’t have to end up with stuff that might expire and they can’t give it because of government regulations. So when it’s cash, they can buy what they need or what most people have a need for. You don’t end up with 3,000 boxes of Kraft Dinner then.”

“The biggest benefit is for the participants because it gives them choice. So they can go to the grocery store and purchase what they want and need, instead of us putting a whole bunch of items in a box in hopes that their family will want to eat it,” said Tina Reed, the community support coordinator for Woolwich Community Services.

Reed says her organization used the money to give people gift cards so they could buy the food they wanted including perishables like fresh fruits and vegetables.

The money went to help 210 families including 302 adults and 285 children in the township.

Weltz said he is grateful for the generosity, not only of individuals who donate, but also the business owners who help with things like letting the volunteers set up a table on their premises or other kind acts. He remembers the year previous Tri-Mach donated thousands of dollars worth of fresh gift baskets to the food bank.

Last year was the third time Kiwanis ran the drive as a cash fundraiser, and they plan to continue for the future. That said, Weltz says actual food items are still needed and accepted at the food bank throughout the year.

“The majority of the clubs in Elmira really got behind [this project] because it’s neighbours helping neighbours.”

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

Residents push for Wellesley council to reduce 14 % tax hike

Province expands healthcare funding, looks to Ottawa for more support

Gearing up for the Coldest Night of the Year

St. Clements making a bid for Hockeyville berth

GRT mulling seniors’ organization proposal as it looks to boost ridership

Find more

Local Jobs – Direct to You

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
&commat;woolwichnews
163 Following
2.7k Followers
G mulling seniors’ organization proposal as it looks to boost ridership https://t.co/IDt8YWt5xG
G mulling seniors’ organization proposal as it looks to boost ridership
WRPS' Robbery Unit Investigating Incident at Cambridge Business https://t.co/F3rewT2ZsD
WRPS' Robbery Unit Investigating Incident at Cambridge Business
St. Clements making a bid for Hockeyville berth https://t.co/sDFQBhc4uJ https://t.co/iNkNtROgqz
St. Clements making a bid for Hockeyville berth
2 2

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?