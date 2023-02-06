Monday February 6, 2023 Case # 1836

OFFENCE: Robbery DATE: February 1, 2023

LOCATION: Queen Street East, Cambridge, ON

WRPS’ Robbery Unit Investigating Incident at Cambridge Business

Occ: 23-030826 (909)

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Unit are investigating an incident in Cambridge.

On February 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a robbery took place at a business in the area of Queen Street East.

Three unknown suspects entered the business brandishing a knife and a handgun.

The suspects stole merchandise from the business before fleeing in an awaiting getaway car, where a fourth suspect was waiting in a dark coloured Honda CRV.

The suspect vehicle was last seen fleeing the area towards Cooper Street and is believed to have gone towards Townline Road.

There were no physical injuries reported.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

– the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

– a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

