 WRPS' Robbery Unit Investigating Incident at Cambridge Business
Crime Stoppers

WRPS’ Robbery Unit Investigating Incident at Cambridge Business

By Observer Staff
1 Min Read

Monday February 6, 2023             Case # 1836

OFFENCE: Robbery                           DATE: February 1, 2023

LOCATION:  Queen Street East, Cambridge, ON

WRPS’ Robbery Unit Investigating Incident at Cambridge Business

Occ: 23-030826 (909)

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Robbery Unit are investigating an incident in Cambridge.

On February 1, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a robbery took place at a business in the area of Queen Street East.

Three unknown suspects entered the business brandishing a knife and a handgun.

The suspects stole merchandise from the business before fleeing in an awaiting getaway car, where a fourth suspect was waiting in a dark coloured Honda CRV.

The suspect vehicle was last seen fleeing the area towards Cooper Street and is believed to have gone towards Townline Road.

There were no physical injuries reported.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

– the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

– a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

Police Investigating Thefts from Motor Vehicles in University District

Police Continue to Investigate Cambridge Home Invasion 

WRPS Continue to Investigate Robbery at Kitchener Store

Crime Stoppers Christmas Message

WRPS Investigating Break-In at Cambridge Business  

Find more

Local Jobs – Direct to You

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
@woolwichnews
163 Following
2.7k Followers
Elmira-based MennoHomes is now known as Beyond Housing. https://t.co/qb1bCqI6Nq https://t.co/djWZrDS4fA
Elmira-based MennoHomes is now known as Beyond Housing.
2 1
Online forum lets Wellesley residents react to large tax increase https://t.co/lTxCvB5mfd https://t.co/ySvPJMFlZs
Online forum lets Wellesley residents react to large tax increase
1
12 semi-detached homes proposed for former salvage site in St. Jacobs https://t.co/x4kn7iCLb5 https://t.co/Q6d55rkaji
12 semi-detached homes proposed for former salvage site in St. Jacobs

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?