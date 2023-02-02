12 semi-detached homes proposed for former salvage site in St. Jacobs

The latest plans for the site of a former salvage yard in the south end of St. Jacobs would see a small residential development featuring 12 semi-detached homes.

The plan discussed Monday night at a public meeting in Woolwich council chambers replaces the 12 townhouses proposed to the township in 2020.

The developer is looking to rezone the one-acre property at 1065 Old Scout Pl. to allow for residential uses on what is now an agricultural parcel. Old Scout Limited is also seeking a number of modifications to the township’s guidelines for development, including a reduced lot width.

If approved, the application would see the zoning shift from agricultural to mixed high density (R-5A), with site-specific provisions to allow a lot frontage of 8.375 metres as opposed to the standard requirement of nine metres.

In response to a question from Coun. Nathan Cadeau, Sarah Code, a planner with the GSP Group representing the applicant, said the change to semi-detached units was made after a study of the water supply requirements for firefighting purposes. A townhouse development demands higher levels than what is available on the fringe of the village.

No one else spoke to the matter. Monday night’s meeting was for information purposes, with council making no decisions. The public session got the ball rolling, with future submissions subject to review before staff eventually comes back with a recommendation for councillors.