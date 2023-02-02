 12 semi-detached homes proposed for former salvage site in St. Jacobs
NewsWoolwich Township Council

12 semi-detached homes proposed for former salvage site in St. Jacobs

By Steve Kannon
2 Min Read

The latest plans for the site of a former salvage yard in the south end of St. Jacobs would see a small residential development featuring 12 semi-detached homes.

The plan discussed Monday night at a public meeting in Woolwich council chambers replaces the 12 townhouses proposed to the township in 2020.

The developer is looking to rezone the one-acre property at 1065 Old Scout Pl. to allow for residential uses on what is now an agricultural parcel. Old Scout Limited is also seeking a number of modifications to the township’s guidelines for development, including a reduced lot width.

If approved, the application would see the zoning shift from agricultural to mixed high density (R-5A), with site-specific provisions to allow a lot frontage of 8.375 metres as opposed to the standard requirement of nine metres.

In response to a question from Coun. Nathan Cadeau, Sarah Code, a planner with the GSP Group representing the applicant, said the change to semi-detached units was made after a study of the water supply requirements for firefighting purposes. A townhouse development demands higher levels than what is available on the fringe of the village.

No one else spoke to the matter. Monday night’s meeting was for information purposes, with council making no decisions. The public session got the ball rolling, with future submissions subject to review before staff eventually comes back with a recommendation for councillors.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

St. Clements making a bid for Hockeyville berth

GRT mulling seniors’ organization proposal as it looks to boost ridership

Fundraising for Elmira woman seeking surgery

Online forum lets Wellesley residents react to large tax increase

Woolwich turns to consultant to continue vetting on-farm businesses

By Steve Kannon
Follow:
A community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.

Find more

Local Jobs – Direct to You

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
@woolwichnews
164 Following
2.7k Followers
Leadership group at Breslau PS has taken on a wide variety of projects, particularly those aimed at younger students https://t.co/7Q78KuGQVe
Leadership group at Breslau PS has taken on a wide variety of projects, particularly those aimed at younger students
Whatever happens with the shadow, residents can count on Groundhog Day to deliver tax increases and suspect spendin… https://t.co/DrpZlGShAH
Whatever happens with the shadow, residents can count on Groundhog Day to deliver tax increases and suspect spendin…
1
This week's @lefcourtland https://t.co/u73zynEKpX
This week's @lefcourtland

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?