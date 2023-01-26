Woolwich Township Council

Woolwich residents will pay another $50 per year for water/sewer usage

By Steve Kannon
2 Min Read

That flushing sound is carrying away more than just what you’d expect – it’s taking more of your cash with it.

Woolwich residents on municipal services will pay $50 more this year for water and sewer services under a budget approved this week by council.

Water rates are set to rise 3.7 per cent, to $1.89 per cubic metre from $1.82 last year. For the average customer using 2.4 cubic metres per year, that will amount to an additional $14.28.

On the wastewater side, rates will climb 6.06 per cent, to $3.18 per cubic metre from $3.

Bulk water rates from the region account for 70 per cent of Woolwich’s costs, while the region’s portion accounts for 74 per cent of the wastewater budget.

Whereas the township’s increases are typically lower than the bulk-rate increases imposed by the Region of Waterloo, which provides both water and sewage treatment, that’s not the case this year. A bid to contract out more water services and the repayment of a debenture for work done as part of the Industrial Drive, Elmira reconstruction project are part of this year’s increases, director of finance Richard Petherick told councillors meeting January 23.

Infrastructure projects have chipped away at the township’s reserve fund for such work, prompting a discussion about possible service rate increases.

“Since we ran out of funds in the reserve in 2022 are we confident we’re building enough reserves going forward for the next project in the project after that?” asked Coun. Eric Schwindt.

Petherick noted the last full rate review was done in 2005, with subsequent councils avoiding increases given that rate was and is the highest in the region. The fee starts at $26 bimonthly, depending on the size of the connection.

To date, Woolwich has done “a very good job of keeping up with their infrastructure,” said Petherick, noting a review may be in order at this point.

By Steve Kannon
A community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.

