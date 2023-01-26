Police charge Wellesley man with firearm-related offences 🚨

Waterloo Regional Police last week charged a Wellesley Township man after an investigation involving a firearm in Kitchener.

On January 19, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in the area of Stirling Avenue and Charles Street East after receiving a report of threats involving a firearm being made.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested a 20-year-old male and charged him with several offences, including ‘assault with a weapon,’ ‘possession of weapon for dangerous purpose,’ ‘uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm,’ ‘point firearm,’ ‘forcible confinement’ and ‘failure to comply with judicial release order.’

Two BB guns were seized by police.

There was a large police presence in the area for the investigation at the time, and Stirling Avenue was closed to northbound traffic at Charles Street East for a short period of time.

The victim sustained minor physical injuries as a result of the incident. The victim and accused are known to each other, and police believe this was a targeted incident.

The accused was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.

JANUARY 20

7:38 PM | A collision between a vehicle and horse-drawn buggy brought Waterloo Regional Police to a Sawmill Road location in Woolwich Township. The buggy is believed to have turned left in front of the vehicle. The horse died as a result of its injuries. There were no other reported physical injuries.

JANUARY 21

8:30 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Township Road 3, Guelph-Eramosa. Officers were able to locate the driver of the vehicle and further investigation determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen. As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with ‘possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000,’ ‘dangerous operation,’ ‘fail to comply with probation order – three counts,’ ‘fail to comply with release order – two counts,’ ‘driving while under suspension’ and ‘fail to remain.’ The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice – Guelph at a later date.

9:00 PM | A Perth County OPP officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on Line 34 in the Township of Perth East after it was found to be travelling 147 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. While speaking with the driver, the investigating officer determined that the driver had been drinking alcohol. A roadside screening test registered an alert. As a result, the 29-year-old Kitchener driver was charged with ‘drive motor vehicle – perform stunt’ and ‘novice driver – B.A.C. above zero. A 30-day-driving suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment were initiated as per statute. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charge. An additional three day driving suspension was initiated for the ‘novice driver- BAC over zero’ charge.

JANUARY 22

4:15 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a break-in at an equipment retail store on Wellington Road 18, Centre Wellington. It was reported that multiple suspects had forced entry to a business and stole an estimated $14,000 in tool products. The investigation is ongoing and OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the persons caught on surveillance. If you were in the area near this time and have a dash cam or surveillance cameras or even saw something suspicious, you are asked to contact the OPP. Anyone with any information about this occurrence is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous; you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip on-line at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

JANUARY 23

5:16 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Ebycrest Road and Bridge Street East in Woolwich Township. The vehicle was located in a ditch. Through the investigation, police determined that the driver was intoxicated. As a result, a 20-year-old Waterloo woman was arrested and charged with ‘operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration’. The accused is scheduled to appear in court on February 17.

4:05 PM | Waterloo Regional Police have arrested and charged a driver after responding to a possible impaired driver in at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on Fountain Street North in Breslau. As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 54-year-old Brantford man, was arrested and charged with the ‘operation while impaired’ and ‘operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration.’ There were no physical injuries reported.