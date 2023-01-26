News

New LCBO, Starbucks among retailers expected at Elmira site

By Leah Gerber
3 Min Read

The next stage of development at the Foodland plaza in Elmira’s south end will see new retailers in town, including a Starbucks, Stacked Pancake House and Barburitto. The development will also be home to a new LCBO store.

Two new buildings are to be added to the site in the third and final phase of development, said Gordon Driedger, president of Skyline Retail REIT, the company that owns the property.

The new LCBO store will be north of Rexall, and is expected to be about 6,000 square feet, larger than the current shop on Church Street that it will replace, he said.

The Starbucks, Stacked Pancake House and Barburrito will be located between the Harvey’s building and the Tim Hortons. The Starbucks will have a drive-thru.

“Skyline purchased the property in early 2016.  At that time, we identified the potential for additional retail density to serve the growing Elmira market. As you know, the plaza serves a large area of smaller communities surrounding Elmira,” he said.

Driedger expects construction to begin in early spring and finish in the fall.

“Municipal applications for these developments have been in progress for several years. However, site plan approval and building permits for the new development will be approved shortly,” he said.

Jeremy Vink, Woolwich’s manager of planning, said “the township is currently still finalizing the site plan and agreement with the landowner. We have given them comments and a drafted site plan agreement and are waiting for them to respond and then sign the agreement. Only once the agreement is signed will the township planning staff be in a position to allow any corresponding building permits to proceed.”

Vink said that the township does not anticipate any traffic issues because of the new additions.

“The site was anticipated to be built out with such uses, and the potential traffic to and from the site was reviewed through the various zoning processes that led the current zoning in place. As such, there are no anticipated traffic concerns with the final build out of the lands.”

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
