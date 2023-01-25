Lackner, Ross Edgar
Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 23, 2023 at Freeport Health Centre at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of Joan (Franklin) Lackner of Elmira, for 33 years. Loving dad of Tracey (Derek) Reid of Drayton. Dedicated papa of Nathan, Andy, Indica, and Odyn. Brother of Ruth (Terry) Thibideau and Joyce Hagen. Brother-in-law of Sonny Neeb and Garth (Ellen) Franklin. Remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Amelia (Wilker) Lackner, sister Peg Neeb, and brother-in-law Bruce Hagen. Ross enjoyed his career working in Elmira at Borg Textiles, driving truck, delivering car parts, as well as being a crossing guard at John Mahood School. Ross was a loyal fan of the Elmira Sugar Kings. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Woodside Bible Fellowship, 200 Barnswallow Dr., Elmira, with funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Spring interment in Bethesda Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Kiwanis Transit or Woolwich Community Services Food Bank would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home. A special thank you to the nurses of Freeport 4th floor Neuro Unit and Dr. Kuhnert for their care and compassion.