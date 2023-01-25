Eckel, Leonard George

March 19, 1938 – January 25, 2023

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kitchener at the age of 84 years. Survived by his wife of 23 years, Mary Austin of Elmira; his four children Leslie Eckel (Sandy Van Solm), Lisa Eckel, Kim Eckel (Russ Clarke), Ron Eckel (Laura Brady); two step-children Jeff Austin (Byron Machon), Derek Austin (Melanie); and his sister Christine Janusz (Michael). Predeceased by his parents George and Agnes Eckel, brothers Joe, Frank, Ronald, and Albert; his sister Rita Weisbrod, and his first wife Grace Eckel. He is also survived by six grandchildren Sidney Ann Saint, William Saint, Sierra Eckel-Foster, Jessica Eckel-Foster, Griffin Brady-Eckel, Joey Brady-Eckel and two step-grandchildren Kyler and Sydney Austin. Len got his PhD at the University of Michigan in 1965, and spent his career as a much loved professor in the Faculty of Business at McMaster University, and at the University of Waterloo, where he was one of the founding professors in their School of Accounting and Finance. He retired from University of Waterloo in 2001 but spent the next decade consulting in the area of environmental accounting. Raising his family in Dundas and Waterloo, Len’s humour and quick wit were always present. Always one for tackling a new hobby, he spent much of his leisure time in the 80s restoring a 1968 Jaguar 3.8 S-type sedan which he loved. Once living in Elmira, he enjoyed an active retirement with his wife Mary as an amateur photographer, philatelist, and woodworker, and was a beloved member of the community. Len enjoyed spending time with his grand and step-grandchildren and sharing key pieces of advice in the hopes of helping them make their way. Passionate about his roots, he spent several years writing a detailed Eckel family history. Memorial mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 19 Flamingo Dr., Elmira. Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Interment at St. Augustine Cemetery in Dundas at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at St. Mary’s Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.