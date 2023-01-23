 Police Continue to Investigate Cambridge Home Invasion 
Crime Stoppers

By Observer Staff
1 Min Read

Monday January 23, 2023                           Case # 1834

OFFENCE: Home Invasion                              DATE: January 19, 2023

LOCATION:  West River Road and Culham Drive, Cambridge, ON

Waterloo Regional Police Continue to Investigate Cambridge Home Invasion

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Police are continuing to investigate a home invasion that took place in Cambridge.

On January 19, 2023, at approximately 7 p.m., police responded to reports of a home invasion in the area of West River Road and Culham Drive.

Two unknown masked males brandished a firearm and forced their way into a home.

The three occupants inside the home at the time of the incident reported no physical injuries.

Investigators believe that this was a targeted incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the WRPS Robbery Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8255.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

– the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

– a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

