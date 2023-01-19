Police issue warning about threatening text fraud incidents

Police are issuing a warning after receiving reports of various threatening text and social media scams throughout Waterloo Region.

Since January 1, Waterloo Regional Police have received 16 reports of extortion-type scams involving unknown suspects.

In one case, police received a report on January 12 in which an unknown individual(s) texted and called the victim demanding money and threatened to cause harm to the victim if they did not comply. The scammers then sent various threatening and disturbing images to the victim in an effort to force the victim to send money, police said in a release.

In other scams, fraudsters have contacted victims online and through social media. The scammers build a relationship with the victims in an attempt to receive intimate images. Once the images are sent, the fraudsters threaten to make the images public if they do not receive money.

Police advise the victims do not send money, offering up the following tips:

Block unknown calls or text messages.

Do not add anyone on social media that you do not know.

Look out for misspelled email addresses, websites, or messages.

Do not click on suspicious attachments or links.

Do not provide personal information, including financial information, to anyone you do not know.

JANUARY 12

10:51 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Line 86 in Woolwich Township. A driver travelling west on Line 86 lost control of their vehicle and struck a mailbox on a residential property. There were no reported physical injuries. As a result of the investigation, no charges were laid due to icy road conditions.

JANUARY 13

7:23 AM | Police responded to a report of a break-in at a business on Bonnie Crescent in Elmira. A black SUV was observed outside of the business at the time. The suspect(s) is believed to have broken into a rear garage and stole industrial wire. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777. To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

7:42 AM | Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision on Erbs Road in Wilmot Township. The driver of the vehicle lost control, slid off the roadway and became stuck in a field. The driver was transported to hospital by ambulance with minor physical injuries. Through investigation, it was determined that the driver lost control due to poor road conditions as a result of snow.

JANUARY 14

12:41 AM | Two unknown males entered a business in the area of Arthur Street North and Kenning Place in Woolwich Township via an insecure access point. Nothing was stolen during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police or to make an anonymous report to contact Crime Stoppers.

9:47 AM | Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision in West Montrose, where a white pickup truck travelling south on Covered Bridge Drive started to make a left-turn onto Stonefiled Drive and struck a red pickup truck travelling south on Covered Bridge Drive. The red truck then lost control and struck a hydro pole, resulting in minor damage to the pole. The driver of the white truck, a 51-year-old West Montrose man, was charged with ‘turn not in safety’ under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act.

JANUARY 15

9:01 AM | A collision involving a white van and a horse-drawn buggy brought police to Floradale. Both vehicles were travelling east on Ruggles Road near Westview Court when the van stuck the buggy from behind. The driver of the buggy sustained minor physical injuries as a result of the collision. The driver of the van, a 17-year-old Drayton woman, was charged with ‘careless driving.’

JANUARY 16

11:02 AM | Police responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at Arthur Street and Howard Avenue in Elmira. A black SUV was travelling south on Arthur Street and turned left onto Howard Avenue, colliding with a white sedan heading north on Arthur. The driver of the SUV, an 83-year-old Elmira woman, was charged under the Highway Traffic Act.

JANUARY 17

12:30 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Wellington Road 7 and Wellington Road 12 in Mapleton. Initial reports indicated that a tractor trailer, mini-van and SUV had collided and that one person had sustained serious injuries. Police, Mapleton Fire/Rescue, Guelph Wellington Paramedics Service, and Hydro One attended the scene. The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other reported injuries. The cause of the collision is being investigated. The roadway was closed for approximately five hours. Police are asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision to please call 1-888-310-1122.