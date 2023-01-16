WRPS Continue to Investigate Robbery at Kitchener Store

Monday January 16, 2023 Case # 1833

OFFENCE: Robbery DATE: January 13, 2023

LOCATION: Activa Avenue, Kitchener, ON

Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a robbery that occurred at a business in Kitchener.

On January 13, 2023, at approximately 12:05 a.m., police responded to a store in the area of Activa Avenue.

Through investigation, police learned that an unknown male brandished a black handgun and demanded cash from the store employee. The male then fled the store.

The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.

The suspect was described as male Black, approximately 5’10”, with a thin build. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, a black mask and gloves.

The investigation remains ongoing by WRPS’ Robbery Unit.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

– the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

– a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL