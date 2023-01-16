The Maryhill Knight of Columbus for years has been hosting card parties in and for the community. They were first held in the Maryhill Knights of Columbus building and started by Vern Drexler, then Grace and Wilf Zinger in 2005 and next by Mike Weber and Paul Kraemer who took over the reins in 2006 and still continue to host them. When the Knights of Columbus building was sold, tables were purchased at Costco and the card parties took place in the St. Boniface School gym. When the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre hall was built the tables were taken there and the Knights donated the chairs which they had kept when their building had closed. At the end of the evenings of playing Euchre and Solo there was always a light lunch, dessert and refreshments to be enjoyed.. Then COVID hit.

Since starting up again this year in October they have now made it an afternoon event beginning at 1:30 p.m. but minus any food or refreshments. The cost continues to remain at $5.00.