Waterloo Regional Police release 2022 Festive R.I.D.E. program results

Waterloo Regional Police this week released figures from the Festive R.I.D.E. (Reducing Impaired Driving Everywhere) programs held between November 17, 2022 and January 2, 2023.

Over the duration of the Festive R.I.D.E. programs, police checked 6,481 vehicles. Police also laid numerous charges, including, 16 impaired-related charges (seven impaired by alcohol charges and nine over 80 charges), 12 three-day suspensions, 33 Highway Traffic Act charges and three Cannabis Control Act charges

“We continue to see dangerous and illegal activity on Waterloo Region roadways,” said Staff Sergeant Griffiths of the WRPS Traffic Services Unit in a release. “These actions put all road users at risk. The Waterloo Regional Police Service is committed to reducing impaired driving and saving lives through enforcement and education.”

The Waterloo Regional Police Service issued a reminder to motorists about the dangers and risks associated with driving impaired. All young drivers, novice drivers, and commercial drivers are required to have zero presence of alcohol and/or drugs in their system while driving.

JANUARY 4

11:52 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to reports of a collision involving two vehicles in the area of King Street North and Farmers Market Road near St. Jacobs. As a result of the investigation, one of the drivers was charged with ‘careless driving.’

3:00 PM | A fatal collision brought Wellington County OPP to Wellington Road 17 and Eighth Line near Alma. Police responded to a report that a collision had occurred between an SUV and a transport truck. Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services and local fire departments, including Floradale, also attended the scene. The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured. Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

6:30 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a collision on Wellington Road 26. As a result of the investigation, a 69-year-old of Guelph-Eramosa woman was charged with ‘operation while impaired’ and ‘operation while impaired- 80 plus (mgs of alcohol in 100ml of blood)’ contrary to the Criminal Code. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph at a later date.

JANUARY 7

3:00 PM | A Perth County OPP officer stopped a vehicle travelling on Perth Line 43 in the Township of Perth East after it was found to be speeding. During the investigation, police were notified that the driver was a prohibited driver. A 46-year-old Mitchell man was charged with ‘operation while prohibited.’ The driver’s vehicle was impounded for 45 days. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charge.

JANUARY 8

11:22 AM | Waterloo Regional Police conducted a R.I.D.E. enforcement in the area of Church Street West in Woolwich Township. A driver provided a roadside breath sample and registered an “alter” reading. As a result of the investigation, a 48-year-old Woolwich man was issued a three day driver licence suspension.

6:47 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery in the area of Snyder’s Road East in Wilmot Township, where a man brandished a knife towards two employees while inside a business and demanded cash. The male then fled the store. The employees did not sustain any physical injuries. Police say the same suspect is linked to a robbery in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Seabrook Drive in Kitchener that occurred about 5 p.m. Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual (see photo). The investigations remain ongoing by the Robbery Unit. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8255. To provide anonymous information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.