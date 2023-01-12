A Toronto man was charged just ahead of the holidays in connection to a collision that occurred almost a year ago.

On January 22, 2022, Wellington County OPP observed two snowmobilers off of Sideroad 10, near Lake Belwood. Officers attended the area to check on the well-being and sobriety of the snowmobile operators. However, one of the snowmobiles then left at a high rate of speed. Officers continued to make patrols and located a single-vehicle collision involving the snowmobile on Sideroad 10.

The snowmobile operator was transported to a trauma centre by Air Ornge with serious injuries.

As a result of the investigation a 21-year-old of Toronto man was charged with ‘dangerous operation,’ ‘operation while impaired’ and ‘operation while impaired – 80 plus (mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood)’ contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada. The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Guelph at a later date.

DECEMBER 28

8:00 AM | Perth County OPP are investigating after a vehicle was reported stolen from a residence located on Line 61 in the Township of Perth East. Police were notified after the victim realized their vehicle was no longer parked in the driveway. The vehicle was left parked overnight with the keys left in the vehicle, a black 2000 Dodge RAM.

2:30 PM | A member of the Wellington County OPP stopped the operator of a red pickup truck on Wellington Road 17, Mapleton. As a result of the investigation, a 62-year-old driver from Alma was charged with ‘drive no licence’ and ‘defective brakes’ contrary to the Highway Traffic Act. Further, the driver was also charged with ‘operate a motor vehicle without insurance’ contrary to the Compulsorily Automobile Insurance Act. The defendant is scheduled to appear in the provincial offences court – Guelph at a later date.

DECEMBER 31

8:23 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a theft from a business located on Arthurs Street South in Elmira. The suspect was described as a white male, mid-20s, under 6 feet tall with a slim build. The suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a black toque. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

JANUARY 1

10:22 PM | Perth County OPP stopped a driver travelling 52 km/h over the limit – 134 km/h in an 80 km/h zone – on Line 34 in Perth East. A 21-year-old Windsor man was charged with ‘drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed.’ A 30-day-driving suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment were initiated as per statute. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges.

JANUARY 2

4:00 AM | Perth County OPP investigated another break and enter at a Raymond Drive, Millbank address. Officers responded to an alarm at the address, where four suspects arrived in a Black Dodge Ram. Once police arrived, it was determined that unknown person(s) attended the address and smashed the front window. Once inside, the suspects loaded the back of the truck with multiple power tool sets and fled the scene. The value of the stolen goods was placed at more than $35,000.The OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the persons involved or vehicle captured on surveillance cameras. Anyone with information regarding these incidents should immediately contact Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.hpcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.