 No sign of restraint or public priorities in budget process
Editorial

No sign of restraint or public priorities in budget process

By Steve Kannon
5 Min Read

Woolwich’s largely rookie council – only the mayor returned from the previous term, while Coun. Bonnie Bryant served previously – got a crash course in budget-ease Monday night, the first in a series of deliberations around the 2023 budget.

Just weeks into the position, they’ve had a large, sometimes convoluted document dumped in their laps, full of language justifying ever-increasing expenditures and tax hikes. Nowhere in the document is spelled out the dangers of exponential spending and the impacts of compounding. There’s also no mention of the “just say no” option.

Also missing is any case for zero-based budgeting, forcing bureaucrats and their ostensive bosses (councillors) to justify every penny. Assume the budget is zero dollars, and then add from there. That’s not going to happen. Instead, we’ll get tax increases, with rationales about maintaining services. The argument that people want services has already been trotted out, as it always is, with little backing to support that assertion.

We’re certain to hear more dubious justifications such as pointing to other municipalities eyeing large tax hikes. In Woolwich, as with other jurisdictions in the region, there’s no talk of cuts to administrative costs, payroll cuts and management layoffs to reflect both the pandemic-led downturn, skyrocketing inflation and overall fiscal reality, the latter long absent from government considerations.

What we did hear a great deal about Monday night was the infrastructure deficit, with runaway costs for road and bridge projects. A longstanding infrastructure levy makes up 1.5 percentage points of a proposed 8.5 per cent increase in property taxes.

Woolwich has been setting aside more money for a rainy day – i.e. the coming infrastructure storm. It’s been allocating some surplus funds to reserves, and has in place a special infrastructure levy: it’s another tax, but with the money allocated for a real need rather than being flushed away. In that vein, however, the township has done little to rein in its operating budget in order to make a real dent in the deficit rather than taxpayers’ wallets. The extra funds set aside are a good start, but they have not kept up with the growing list of projects. Even at today’s estimates – real costs are likely to be much higher, as there’s a history of being well off the mark with forecasts – the township is losing ground.

Woolwich is not alone in that regard. Despite plenty of lip service, governments continue to do very little in the way of long-term planning, let alone actual follow-through. The township is somewhat ahead of the curve, even if progress is limited.

At the municipal level there’s always been an expectation that senior levels of government would come through with the money to pay for the bulk of infrastructure projects. Now, with budget woes of their own – exacerbated by the pandemic – the province and the federal government have empty coffers, though Ottawa in particular has not been averse to massive borrowing, forcing future taxpayers to cover the costs of today’s spending.

In that light, now is the time for municipalities to rein in spending, cutting that which doesn’t directly benefit the public. It’s a needs-versus-wants situation, with councillors having to be particularly aware of real versus stated needs.

Rising capital costs can be offset by cuts to operations – if it’s not essential, it should be on the chopping block. That doesn’t mean it goes, but it needs to be justified. History shows that there’s been little in the way of earnest justification for spending decisions.

What’s really important at this stage is that councillors know they call the shots. Setting the tone early in this term of council will help ensure the people – i.e. those that the elected officials actually represent – see better governance.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

Wellesley council approves 14% tax hike in passing 2023 budget

8.5% tax hike considered as Woolwich budget talks begin, drawing pushback

Spirit of Christmas goodwill should be widely embraced

It’s a busy and fruitful time for local folksinger

Municipalities have concerns about Bill 23

By Steve Kannon
Follow:
A community newspaper journalist for more than two decades, Steve Kannon is the editor of the Observer.

Find more

Local Jobs – Direct to You

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
@woolwichnews
164 Following
2.7k Followers
Rust shows as Kings drop first game back before rebounding with a win — https://t.co/DGMkMApEYw
Rust shows as Kings drop first game back before rebounding with a win —
A new report from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) says food prices globally rose 14.3 per cent las… https://t.co/RQRvM4FIR4
A new report from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) says food prices globally rose 14.3 per cent las…
1
8.5% tax hike considered as Woolwich budget talks begin, drawing pushback https://t.co/ZWWNcdhcaP
8.5% tax hike considered as Woolwich budget talks begin, drawing pushback

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?