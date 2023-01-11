Martin, Martha
Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence, at the age of 65 years. Wife of Isaac Martin of RR 1, West Montrose. Mother of Melvin and Laurene of West Montrose, Mervin and Anna of Lucknow, Clarence and Anna of West Montrose, Esther Martin of Lucknow, Anna and Ivan Martin of Val Gagne, James and Eva, Elsie and Elam Martin all of Holyrood, and Nancy Martin of West Montrose. Sister of Harvey and Annie Martin, Amsey and Martha Martin, Henry Martin, and sister-in-law of Elmer and Minerva Sauder. Predeceased by her parents Melvin and Elvina (Eby) Martin, step-father Leander, grandson Abner, and sister Erla Sauder. Visitation took place from 12:30-5 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 and from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the family home, 5977 Line 86, RR 1, West Montrose. Family service was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 at the home, then to Meadow Grove Mennonite Meeting House for burial and public service.