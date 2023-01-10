Maryhill News

Pageant

By Diane Strickler
1 Min Read

This would have been the first time since COVID that St. Boniface Church was able to do the Christmas Pageant.  Practice had taken place for a couple of weeks before the Christmas Eve Mass.  Then the storm hit and everything was shut down.  Many of the families had plans for Christmas Day so the pageant couldn’t take place.  Father Peter Meyer suggested Sunday, January 8th the Feast of the Three Kings and this date worked for everyone.. 

By Diane Strickler
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

