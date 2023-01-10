This would have been the first time since COVID that St. Boniface Church was able to do the Christmas Pageant. Practice had taken place for a couple of weeks before the Christmas Eve Mass. Then the storm hit and everything was shut down. Many of the families had plans for Christmas Day so the pageant couldn’t take place. Father Peter Meyer suggested Sunday, January 8th the Feast of the Three Kings and this date worked for everyone..
Pageant
