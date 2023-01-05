Covid19News

Region sees COVID-19 situation as “stable”

By Bill Atwood
2 Min Read
COVID-19 Coronavirus
COVID-19 Coronavirus

Despite a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases per person in the region in December, Waterloo Region Public Health is describing the current situation as “stable.”

On December 1 the region had 4.2 cases per 100,000 people, and on December 28, the most recent update, there were 5.5 cases per 100,000, an increase of 227 net new cases. There are 296 active cases, an increase of 26.

The number of resolved cases increased by 189 in the last month representing a pandemic total of 53,344. The seven-day moving average positivity rate was 25 per cent and there were no deaths reported last month.

Provincially, the most recent update – covering the previous seven days – was on December 17. In total there were 6,022 cases reported province wide during that time. There were 308 hospitalizations, and 40 deaths reported. This brings the total provincial pandemic case count to 1,536,865 or 10,365.8 per 100,000 people. There have been 62,801 total deaths across Ontario.

On the vaccine side of things, 83.9 per cent of Ontarians have had at least one dose, while 80.8 per cent have had two doses, considered the “primary series.” Some 50.7 per cent of Ontarians have had one booster, while 22.5 per cent of the population have had two boosters.

Each of these numbers represent just an increase of 0.1 per cent of the previous week, except the primary series with two boosters which saw a 0.3 per cent increase.

In Waterloo Region, 82 per cent of resident have had at least one dose, 79.1 have received their primary series, while those who have received third and fourth doses represent 48 per cent and 20.8 per cent respectively.

Find more

