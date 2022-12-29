Lefcourtland

Lefcourtland: December 29, 2022

By Jack Lefcourt
0 Min Read
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

You Might Also Like

The View From Here: December 29, 2022

Christmas is a nostalgic time like no other

Lefcourtland: December 22, 2022

The View From Here: December 22, 2022

Lefcourtland – November 10, 2022

By Jack Lefcourt
Follow:
Jack Lefcourt was born in Kitchener, Ontario, and studied fine arts at the University of Waterloo. He began his cartooning career in 1985 as a contributor to the U of W student weekly paper, the Imprint. Since 1989, his editorial work has appeared in numerous daily newspapers, magazines, and community weeklies across Canada, including the Toronto Star, Hamilton Spectator, and Montreal Gazette. From 1992 to 2000, Lefcourt was the regular editorial cartoonist for NOW magazine in Toronto, as well as a host of other alternative weeklies such as View, in Hamilton, and Echo in Kitchener-Waterloo. Between 2000 and 2005, ten paperback volumes of Lefcourt’s work were published and made available online by Volumes Publishing in Kitchener. In 2006 he moved to Japan where, for several years, he produced a regular comic feature for the Osaka based monthly magazine, Kansai Scene. Jack Lefcourt currently lives in a suburb of Osaka with his wife, Mika.

Find more

Local Jobs – Direct to You

Weekly local roundup in your inbox

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Latest Tweets

woolwichnews
&commat;woolwichnews
164 Following
2.7k Followers
Linwood residents with birdfeeders are being asked to make sure they are full on December 29 for the annual Christm… https://t.co/WWaYodzITT
Linwood residents with birdfeeders are being asked to make sure they are full on December 29 for the annual Christm…
Lantern-lit tour through Doon Heritage Village takes visitors back to the yuletide festivities of 1914… https://t.co/uOcYqBnSI3
Lantern-lit tour through Doon Heritage Village takes visitors back to the yuletide festivities of 1914…
1
Strong year for EDSS football player sees him named WCSSAA MVP Get the full story: https://t.co/5q0GaLUv7d
Strong year for EDSS football player sees him named WCSSAA MVP Get the full story:
2

Find and Follow:

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
Lost your password?