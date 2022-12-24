News

Region’s roads closed in Woolwich, Wellesley and Wilmot

Region will advise when roads reopen

By Observer Staff
1 Min Read
Roads were closed throughout the region on Monday as severe snowfall and winds created hazardous driving conditions. Pictured, a barricade blocks off Listowel Road at the intersection of Line 86. Inset, storefronts in downtown Elmira were blanketed in snow by the morning. [Veronica Reiner/ The Observer]

Just before noon on December 24th the Region of Waterloo closed all of the township’s roads due to an ongoing storm and poor visibility. Plows are still operating and working to clear roads in the townships.

Woolwich Township also declared a winter event earlier in the day. Declaring a winter event leaves residents with no parking on the street, which will be an added headache for those hosting holiday celebrations. Keeping the streets clear of vehicles will assist the plow operators to provide timely snow clearing services throughout the township.

