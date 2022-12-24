Region’s roads closed in Woolwich, Wellesley and Wilmot

Just before noon on December 24th the Region of Waterloo closed all of the township’s roads due to an ongoing storm and poor visibility. Plows are still operating and working to clear roads in the townships.

Woolwich Township also declared a winter event earlier in the day. Declaring a winter event leaves residents with no parking on the street, which will be an added headache for those hosting holiday celebrations. Keeping the streets clear of vehicles will assist the plow operators to provide timely snow clearing services throughout the township.