Santa Claus spotted in Maryhill

It was the perfect day for Santa Claus to visit Maryhill! Snow was falling when Santa did his tour through Maryhill, although his sleigh was on a wagon. He visited Maryhill on Sunday, December 18th at 3:45 p.m. The tour usually started at the fire hall but because this year we don’t have a firehall right now they started off from the outskirts of Maryhill where the firetrucks are housed and then down the hill and then through the subdivision at the bottom of the hill and back up to the subdivisions behind the church and cemetery.

The Maryhill fire truck could be heard as they escorted Santa Claus (aka Graham Snyder) through Maryhill. He made a slow tour through all the subdivision in Maryhill and could be heard with his greetings of “Merry Christmas” and throwing candy canes to the children along the parade route. Following behind Santa were the elves in a separate truck and wagon picking up food donations and these donations will be going to the Woolwich Food Bank. The procession then traveled into Bloomingdale and then on to the 3 subdivisions in Breslau.

A huge thank you to the South Woolwich Optimist Club for continuing to make this happen and to Santa’s elves for picking up the donations.