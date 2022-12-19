 Crime Stoppers Christmas Message
Crime Stoppers Christmas Message

By Observer Staff
Christmas Message

On behalf of Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers, we would like to wish everyone a wonderful holiday season and a safe and prosperous New Year.

With the Holiday Season in full swing, Crime Stoppers would like to remind the community members to remain vigilant when they are shopping. Lock your vehicles and hide or remove any valuable items to prevent thieves from stealing them. Simply securing your vehicle and putting valuable out of sight will make it more difficult for would-be thieves to steal your vehicle or contents.

The festive season is a time of celebration. Be responsible- don’t drink and drive.

It is our wish that 2023 brings good health, happiness and safety for everyone in the community

Merry Christmas from Waterloo Regional Crime Stoppers

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

Independent journalism reflecting the people, places and perspectives in Woolwich and Wellesley Townships.
