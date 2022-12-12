Catholic Women’s League Christmas Party

Twenty-two ladies of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League held a December Christmas Party in the St. Boniface Rectory. Their monthly meetings are always held on the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. But in order for Father Peter Meyer to attend it was held on Wednesday, December 7th. at 6 p.m. because we were eating.

Thank you to all who helped in organizing, setting up, and cooking the turkey, dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes, turnip, mixed vegetables and coleslaw and made the desserts. It was wonderful. A special thank you to president Fran Vegh and husband Tim who help so much with the setting up, looking after the chafing dishes, etc. they worked so hard before and after the evening festivities. Thank you also for those who remained after to help with the clean up. Also thank you to Father Meyer who supplied us with Christmas spirits! Several draws also took place.