Obituaries

Carl Squires

By Cassandra Merlihan
2 Min Read

Carl Squires
Dec 7th, 1949 – Dec 7th, 2022

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Grand River Hospital on his 73rd birthday.

Beloved husband of Mary Ellen (nee Boegel) for over 50 years. Loving father of Patrick (Chrissy), Carla (Jeff) and Andrew (Courtney). Proud Pappa of Nollan, Logan, Carter, Jackson, and Adley. Son of the late Joseph and Jean Squires. Dear brother of Don (Sandi). He will be fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends.

Carl had many passions, including motorcycles, music, airplanes and spending time outdoors. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Carl was a member of the local 527 Plumbers and Steamfitters Union. Special thanks to the staff at the ICU at Grand River Hospital for your compassionate care.

Cremation has taken place. Carl’s family will receive relatives and friends from 2:30-3:15 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Memorial Service in the chapel on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Reception to follow.

As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).

By Cassandra Merlihan
