Maryhill News

Gift Card wreath winner announced

By Diane Strickler
1 Min Read

Jackie Davidson who hosted the craft night drew the winning ticket fir the Gift Card Wreath with Tanya Weber & Pat Kurtz of the Ariss and Maryhill Lions Club . 

The winner of the wreath is Shauna Lynn Simon who receives over one thousand dollars in gift cards.  Tickets were $5 a ticket or 3 for $10. Thank you to all the local business and organizations and Lions members who also supported by contributing to the gift cards and to the Maryhill Heritage Park Committee who purchased the wreath for the gift cards.

They also thanked everyone who supported this fundraiser by buying tickets. The funds raised go back into our community and their club has sponsored 4 Lions Foundation of Canada Guide Dogs and are now onto sponsoring their 5th dog. Their club has committed to sponsoring 7 dogs.

By Diane Strickler
Follow:
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

