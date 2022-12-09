Gift Card wreath winner announced

Jackie Davidson who hosted the craft night drew the winning ticket fir the Gift Card Wreath with Tanya Weber & Pat Kurtz of the Ariss and Maryhill Lions Club .

The winner of the wreath is Shauna Lynn Simon who receives over one thousand dollars in gift cards. Tickets were $5 a ticket or 3 for $10. Thank you to all the local business and organizations and Lions members who also supported by contributing to the gift cards and to the Maryhill Heritage Park Committee who purchased the wreath for the gift cards.

They also thanked everyone who supported this fundraiser by buying tickets. The funds raised go back into our community and their club has sponsored 4 Lions Foundation of Canada Guide Dogs and are now onto sponsoring their 5th dog. Their club has committed to sponsoring 7 dogs.