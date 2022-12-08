Police offer up tips to help prevent package theft

Online shopping makes it easier to find that perfect gift for the festive season, but it’s also made it a cinch for thieves to steal your purchases right from your doorstep, say police.

The good news is that you don’t have to be a victim if you follow a few simple steps aimed at sending the porch pirate away empty-handed.

Request a signature on delivery.

Ship the package to a trusted neighbour or relative who will be home.

Arranged to have packages delivered to your workplace, if your employer allows it.

Track your delivery online so you know when they’re slated to arrive and plan to be home when the package is delivered.

Install video cameras and post signage to indicate surveillance is in effect.

Request the package be left out of sight at a rear or side door.

Choose in-store or curbside pickup.

If packages are stolen from your home, report the incident to your local police and the company that delivered your purchase. Reporting the crime gives police valuable information about potential theft trends in your area. If investigators know there’s a problem, police can dedicate resources to problem areas.

NOVEMBER 30

10:46 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a collision on Crowsfoot Road in Woolwich Township. The driver of the vehicle was travelling south on Crowsfoot Road, lost control and struck the driver of a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. Poor road and weather conditions were a contributing factor. There were no charges laid.

DECEMBER 1

7:00 AM | Perth County OPP responded to a single- vehicle collision on Road 119 in the Township of Perth East. Officers speaking with the driver suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and was displaying signs of impairment. A roadside screening device was administered, the driver was subsequently arrested and transported to a local operations center for further testing. A 20-year-old West Perth man was charged with ‘operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)’ and ‘operate a motor vehicle without insurance.’ The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges.

DECEMBER 2

8:00 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a serious collision on Fife Road at Township Road 1, Guelph/Eramosa Twp. Initial reports indicated that a black SUV and a white pickup truck had collided and the driver of the SUV had sustained serious injuries. A 46-year-old driver from Breslau was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries. The other driver, a 34-year-old from Cambridge, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The cause of the collision is being investigated and Wellington County OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision to please call 1-888-310-1122.

DECEMBER 3

5:25 AM | Emergency services responded to a residence in the area of Cordell Street and Townsend Drive in Breslau for reports of a fire, which was extinguished by Woolwich firefighters. Through investigation, the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. No one was injured. Damage was estimated at $200,000.

DECEMBER 5

11:04 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of property damage to a batting-cage fence at Lions Park in Elmira, where the fence had been cut. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

8:36 PM | Police responded to a reports of a collision in the area of Kressler Road and Benjamin Road in Woolwich Township. The driver of a vehicle attempted a left turn from Kressler Road onto Benjamin Road when their vehicle was struck by another vehicle that was travelling south on Benjamin Road. There were no reported physical injuries. The driver making the turn was charged with ‘turn – not in safety.’

DECEMBER 6

4:52 AM | Police received a report of a break and enter at a business in the area of Weber Street North in Woolwich Township. The unknown suspects forced entry into the rear business and stole property. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, or anyone who observed suspicious activity in the area, is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.