Woolwich and Wellesley swear in new councils

Woolwich Township Council for the 2022-26 term was officially sworn in Monday night in a ceremony at the Woolwich Memorial Centre in Elmira. The new Council includes Evan Burgess, Nathan Cadeau, Bonnie Bryant, Sandy Shantz, Kayla Grant and Eric Schwindt.

In Wellesley Township, Council held their inaugural meeting Nov 22. Sworn in for the four-year term were Shelley Wagner, Derek Brick, Joe Nowak, Claude Hergott and Lori Sebben. Nowak was bestowed with the mayor’s chain of office by municipal clerk Grace Kosch.