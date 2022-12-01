News

Wellesley Lions ready to light
it up for Christmas Tyme

By Leah Gerber
By Leah Gerber
[File Photo]

The Christmas Tyme in Wellesley Parade and Tree of Lights campaign kickoff are taking place in Wellesley on December 9.

The day includes a host of events, including a live nativity by the pond at 6:30 and 7:20 p.m. The parade will be leaving Wellesley Public School at 6:45 p.m. along a route starting on Nafziger Road, left onto Maple Leaf Street and ending at the community centre.

The Tree of Lights ceremony and caroling will take place at 7:30 p.m. by the pond, with free cookies and hot apple cider presented by the Wellesley and District Lions Club. The event will also include a meet-and-greet with Santa. As well, there’ll be a makers craft market taking place at the community centre on December 8 and 9 from 4- 9 p.m.

This year the funds raised with the Tree of Lights campaign will go toward Meals on Wheels and the Wellesley Family Outreach Fund.

“We support a lot of people in the Christmas season. We often forget that there are a lot of people right in our community and families in need right in our village,” said Blair Cressman, president of the Wellesley and District Lions Club.

And with the increased cost of living, “it’s even more important that we can help those in need this year,” he added.

The Wellesley Family Resource Fund helps cover basic needs for families in need, and Meals on Wheels is an organization that works to deliver hot meals to seniors and other people who need them. 

Both of these programs are managed by Community Care Concepts.

People can donate to the campaign directly at CIBC, Pyms, Esso, Home Hardware and Wellesley Apple Products. There is also an e-transfer option, with the email wellionstreeoflight@gmail.com. Tax receipts are being issued for donations over $10, said Cressman, noting the Tree of Lights campaign has been ongoing for decades in the community.



