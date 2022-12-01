Province provides police with funding for technology upgrade

The Ontario government is providing Waterloo Regional Police Service with $1,794,329 to help fight crime, including auto theft, Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris announced last week.

Police will use the funding to enhance automated licence plate recognition (ALPR) technology, a system that consists of cameras that automatically scan licence plates. The system is installed in or on police cruisers and alerts officers to stolen or expired plates, or plates registered to suspended drivers. The system can also notify officers of missing and wanted persons and vehicles associated with amber alerts.

“Our government continues to make community safety a priority in Waterloo Region,” said Harris in a release. “The nearly $1.8 million in grant funding will allow the Waterloo Regional Police Service to implement ALPR technology which will greatly improve the ability of our officers to safely and effectively perform their duties on the streets of our townships and cities.”

The Automated Licence Plate Recognition Technology Grant is a one-time grant to help police services strengthen roadside law enforcement efforts and improve public safety across the province.

“We are grateful for the funding announced today, which will allow WRPS to expand our use of ALPR technology to more of our frontline resources, supporting their efforts in traffic and public safety,” said WRPS Chief Mark Crowell. “This investment will further our service’s commitment to continued modernization and operational excellence.”

ALPR technology is a system of cameras and supporting software that captures licence plate information and immediately compares plate numbers to a Ministry of Transportation (MTO) database with vehicle and vehicle owner information. It also has the capability of capturing vehicles of interest (e.g., amber alerts, stolen vehicles, suspended driver(s), etc.).

The technology does not detect moving violations such as speeding, going through a red light or stop sign, and distracted driving.

NOVEMBER 23

11:17 AM | Police were contacted regarding a theft of license plates from a vehicle in Breslau. Sometime during the overnight hours, an unknown suspect removed the front and rear plates from a truck parked in a lot in the area of Woolwich Street South and Shallow Creek Road. Anyone with information is asked to call contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

3:04 PM | A two-vehicle collision brought police to a location north of Elmira. A tractor was heading north on Arthur Street North and was making left turn onto Cedar Spring Road when a black Ford, also traveling north on Arthur, pulled out to pass the tractor, resulting in a collision in the intersection. The driver of the Ford, a 43-year-old Wellington County woman, was charged with ‘careless driving.’

5:47 PM | Emergency services responded to Line 86 west of Macton for reports of a collision. Police determined that a Dodge Caravan was travelling west on Line 86 towards Listowel when it was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck travelling east towards Macton that had crossed the center line. The resulting collision caused both vehicles to spin and come to rest off of the highway. The driver of the Dodge, a 76-year-old Bruce County woman, was transported by air ambulance to an out-of-region hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 20-year-old Wellesley Township man, was also transported to an out-of-region hospital by Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing by the Traffic Services Unit and charges are anticipated. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may have dash camera video footage is asked to call the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856.

NOVEMBER 25

1:20 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a theft from a business on St. David Street North in Fergus. A suspect cut into a change machine, causing extensive damages, and stole a quantity of change. Damage to the equipment was estimated at $30,000. Any person with information is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

6:27 AM | Police were dispatched to the Region of Waterloo International Airport in response to an aircraft overrunning the runway.

NOVEMBER 26

10:11 AM | Police received a report that a theft took place a business on Farmers Market Road in Woolwich Township. The suspect was described as a white male, 35-40 years, 5’10” tall, with a thin build. The male was wearing a black jacket, black baseball hat, white t-shirt and brown boots. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

10:00 PM | A Perth County OPP officer conducting general patrol came across a vehicle in the ditch on Perth Line 72 in the Township of Perth East. During the investigation, the officer noted that the driver had been drinking alcohol. A roadside screening device was administered. The driver was arrested and transported to a local operations center for further testing. A 30-year-old Waterloo man was subsequently charged with ‘operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).’ His driver’s license was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for a week. The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges.

NOVEMBER 27

12:09 AM | Police received a report of a break and enter that took place on Burlwood Drive in Elmira. Sometime between 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 and the time of the report, unknown suspect(s) gained entry into a residence and stole personal property. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.