Police investigating suspicious-vehicle incidents in Wellesley Township

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating three suspicious-vehicle incidents in Wellesley Township, the latest in Wellesley village on the afternoon of November 18.

“Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lawrence Street and Berdux Place in Wellesley Township,” said Cst. Bradley Hickey, a spokesperson for the Waterloo Regional Police, in an email to The Observer.

“The driver approached children that were outside and attempted to engage in conversation with them, and then left the area. The vehicle was described as a black Mercedes Benz.”

Two other incidents involving suspicious vehicles were reported earlier in the month.

On November 6 at 5 p.m., there was a report of a suspicious vehicle believed to have been following a female youth in the area of Schummer Line and Lichty Line. The vehicle was described as a smaller black, four-door car, and possibly an older model. Neither the driver nor the passenger spoke to or approached the girl.

On November 15, between 8:40 a.m. and 9 a.m. at Hutchison Road and Ayrshire Lane, a black van was observed parked near a group of kids waiting for the bus. The driver did not speak to or approach the kids, and left once the bus arrived.

It is not known if the third incident is associated with the first two.

“There is no information at this time to believe that this suspicious vehicle incident [in Wellesley village] is connected to the [other] incidents,” said Hickey.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online,” he said.