Crime Stoppers

Police Investigating Prowler Incident on Queen’s Boulevard in Kitchener

By Observer Staff
1 Min Read

Monday November 28, 2022               Case # 1828              

OFFENCE:  Prowler                                 DATE:   November 21, 2022

LOCATION:   Queen’s Blvd. and South Drive, Kitchener, ON

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a prowler incident that occurred in Kitchener. 

On November 21, 2022, police received a report of a prowler at a residence in the area of Queen’s Boulevard and South Drive. 

The incident occurred on November 20, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m., when a female was alerted to a male standing outside a backyard window. 

The male appeared to try and gain the female’s attention before fleeing the area. 

The 19-year-old female victim did not report any physical injuries. 

The unknown male has been described as white, approximately 6’1″ to 6’3″ tall, with short dark hair and was seen wearing a dark blue jacket. 

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

  • the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
  • a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca    

or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL

