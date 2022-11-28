Monday November 28, 2022 Case # 1828

OFFENCE : Prowler DATE: November 21, 2022

LOCATION : Queen’s Blvd. and South Drive, Kitchener, ON

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Prowler Incident on Queen’s Boulevard in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a prowler incident that occurred in Kitchener.

On November 21, 2022, police received a report of a prowler at a residence in the area of Queen’s Boulevard and South Drive.

The incident occurred on November 20, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m., when a female was alerted to a male standing outside a backyard window.

The male appeared to try and gain the female’s attention before fleeing the area.

The 19-year-old female victim did not report any physical injuries.

The unknown male has been described as white, approximately 6’1″ to 6’3″ tall, with short dark hair and was seen wearing a dark blue jacket.

