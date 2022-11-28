Monday November 28, 2022 Case # 1828
OFFENCE: Prowler DATE: November 21, 2022
LOCATION: Queen’s Blvd. and South Drive, Kitchener, ON
Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Prowler Incident on Queen’s Boulevard in Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a prowler incident that occurred in Kitchener.
On November 21, 2022, police received a report of a prowler at a residence in the area of Queen’s Boulevard and South Drive.
The incident occurred on November 20, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m., when a female was alerted to a male standing outside a backyard window.
The male appeared to try and gain the female’s attention before fleeing the area.
The 19-year-old female victim did not report any physical injuries.
The unknown male has been described as white, approximately 6’1″ to 6’3″ tall, with short dark hair and was seen wearing a dark blue jacket.
Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:
- the toll-free number of 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)
- a secure anonymous tip online at waterloocrimestoppers.ca
or by mobile phone at www.p3tips.com
CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL